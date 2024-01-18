BAFTA Nominees 2024: Oppenheimer Leads The Way With 13 Nominations — Full List

Christmas may have come and gone, but 'tis the season nevertheless — awards season that is! And now, following the SAG Award noms, Critics' Choice Awards, and the Golden Globes, the 2024 BAFTA nominations are in. The first of the major awards ceremonies and the UK's biggest cinematic knees-up has unveiled its full list of nominees for this year. And leading the pack? Christopher Nolan's nuclear epic Oppenheimer, which has become frontrunner, destroyer of the competition with a whopping 13 nominations. Those include Best Picture, Director for Nolan, Actor for Cillian Murphy, Supporting Actress for Emily Blunt and Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Adapted Screenplay, and several more major gongs up for grabs.
Hot on Oppy's heels is Yorgos Lanthimos' absurdist coming-of-age offering Poor Things, which has come alive (ALIVE!) with audiences and critics alike and finds itself with 11 nominations here. Emma Stone, fresh off Golden Globes and Critics' Choice wins for her portrayal of Bella Baxter, is up for Best Actress. Elsewhere, the film is also nominated for the likes of Best Picture, Outstanding British Film, Director for Lanthimos, and Adapted Screenplay for Tony McNamara. Martin Scorsese's brooding meditation on America's bloody history, Killers Of The Flower Moon, is close behind Poor Things with 9 nods (including Best Picture and Director) — as is Jonathan Glazer's haunting holocaust drama The Zone Of Interest, which also has 9 nominations (including Best Picture and Director, too).
Despite picking up a healthy five nominations, including Margot Robbie for Actress and Ryan Gosling for Supporting Actor, the Kenergy eluded Greta Gerwig's fantastic plastic feminist fable Barbie in key categories including Best Picture and Director. Instead, those categories have been filled out with Justine Triet's did-she-dunnit Anatomy Of A Fall, Alexander Payne's festive drama The Holdovers, and — in Director at least — Bradley Cooper's Maestro and the aforementioned The Zone Of Interest.
With BAFTA being such a champion of British cinema, it's heartening to see a banner year for UK cinema reflected in the nominations. Vivian Oparah is a welcome surprise nom for Best Actress for the brilliant Rye Lane (which is also up for Outstanding British Film), whilst the presence of Molly Manning-Walker's incendiary debut How To Have Sex in the Outstanding British Film and British Debut categories is very exciting, indeed. Scrapper, Wonka, and The Old Oak all also get some much deserved love with nominations in the British film focused categories, helping set up one of the most wide open races on that front in recent memory.
Phew! Much to digest, and we've barely scratched the surface! But winners, losers, shock snubs and dark horses alike will all be revealed next month. The 2024 BAFTA ceremony is due to take place at Royal Festival Hall in London on 18 February. Bring it on!
Read the full list of nominees below:
BEST FILM
Anatomy Of A Fall
The Holdovers
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
DIRECTOR
All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet
The Holdovers - Alexander Payne
Maestro - Bradley Cooper
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
The Zone Of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
LEADING ACTOR
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Barry Keoghan - Saltburn
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Teo Yoo - Past Lives
LEADING ACTRESS
Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy Of A Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane
Margot Robbie - Barbie
Emma Stone - Poor Things
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Robert De Niro - Killers of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Jacob Elordi - Saltburn
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers
Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers
Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest
Rosamund Pike - Saltburn
Da'vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet
Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach
The Holdovers - David Hemingson
Maestro - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer
Past Lives - Celine Song
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh
American Fiction - Cord Jefferson
Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Poor Things - Tony McNamara
The Zone Of Interest - Jonathan Glazer
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
All Of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
The Zone Of Interest
Wonka
DOCUMENTARY
20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy Of A Fall
Past Lives
Society Of The Snow
The Zone Of Interest
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Blue Bag Life - Lisa Selby, Rebecca Lloyd Evans, Alex Fry
Bobi Wine: The People's President - Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo
Earth Mama - Savanah Leaf, Shirley O'Connor, Medb Riordan
How To Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker
Is There Anybody Out There? - Ella Glendining
ANIMATED FILM
The Boy And The Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Killers Of The Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro - Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema
Poor Things - Robbie Ryan
The Zone Of Interest - Łukasz Żal
EDITING
Anatomy Of A Fall - Laurent Sénéchal
Killers Of The Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker
Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame
Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
The Zone Of Interest - Paul Watts
ORIGINAL SCORE
Killers Of The Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson
Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson
Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix
Saltburn - Anthony Willis
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Daniel Pemberton
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbie - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
Killers Of The Flower Moon - Jack Fisk, Adam Willis
Oppenheimer - Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman
Poor Things - Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek
The Zone Of Interest - Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora
COSTUME DESIGN
Barbie - Jacqueline Durran
Killers Of The Flower Moon - Jacqueline West
Napoleon - Dave Crossman, Janty Yates
Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick
Poor Things - Holly Waddington
MAKE UP & HAIR
Killers Of The Flower Moon - Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen
Maestro - Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell
Napoleon - Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon
Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid
Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston
SOUND
Ferrari - Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser
Maestro - Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor
Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo
The Zone Of Interest - Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
The Creator Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 - Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke
Napoleon - Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet
Poor Things - Simon Hughes
CASTING
All Of Us Strangers - Kahleen Crawford
Anatomy Of A Fall - Cynthia Arra
The Holdovers - Susan Shopmaker
How To Have Sex - Isabella Odoffin
Killers Of The Flower Moon - Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Crab Day - Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak
Visible Mending - Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft
Wild Summon - Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Festival Of Slaps - Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer
Gorka - Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson
Jellyfish And Lobster - Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai
Such A Lovely Day - Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs
Yellow - Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos
EE RISING STAR
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia Mckenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde