BAFTA Nominees 2024: Oppenheimer Leads The Way With 13 Nominations — Full List

Christmas may have come and gone, but 'tis the season nevertheless — awards season that is! And now, following the SAG Award noms, Critics' Choice Awards, and the Golden Globes, the 2024 BAFTA nominations are in. The first of the major awards ceremonies and the UK's biggest cinematic knees-up has unveiled its full list of nominees for this year. And leading the pack? Christopher Nolan's nuclear epic Oppenheimer, which has become frontrunner, destroyer of the competition with a whopping 13 nominations. Those include Best Picture, Director for Nolan, Actor for Cillian Murphy, Supporting Actress for Emily Blunt and Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Adapted Screenplay, and several more major gongs up for grabs.

Hot on Oppy's heels is Yorgos Lanthimos' absurdist coming-of-age offering Poor Things, which has come alive (ALIVE!) with audiences and critics alike and finds itself with 11 nominations here. Emma Stone, fresh off Golden Globes and Critics' Choice wins for her portrayal of Bella Baxter, is up for Best Actress. Elsewhere, the film is also nominated for the likes of Best Picture, Outstanding British Film, Director for Lanthimos, and Adapted Screenplay for Tony McNamara. Martin Scorsese's brooding meditation on America's bloody history, Killers Of The Flower Moon, is close behind Poor Things with 9 nods (including Best Picture and Director) — as is Jonathan Glazer's haunting holocaust drama The Zone Of Interest, which also has 9 nominations (including Best Picture and Director, too).

Despite picking up a healthy five nominations, including Margot Robbie for Actress and Ryan Gosling for Supporting Actor, the Kenergy eluded Greta Gerwig's fantastic plastic feminist fable Barbie in key categories including Best Picture and Director. Instead, those categories have been filled out with Justine Triet's did-she-dunnit Anatomy Of A Fall, Alexander Payne's festive drama The Holdovers, and — in Director at least — Bradley Cooper's Maestro and the aforementioned The Zone Of Interest.

With BAFTA being such a champion of British cinema, it's heartening to see a banner year for UK cinema reflected in the nominations. Vivian Oparah is a welcome surprise nom for Best Actress for the brilliant Rye Lane (which is also up for Outstanding British Film), whilst the presence of Molly Manning-Walker's incendiary debut How To Have Sex in the Outstanding British Film and British Debut categories is very exciting, indeed. Scrapper, Wonka, and The Old Oak all also get some much deserved love with nominations in the British film focused categories, helping set up one of the most wide open races on that front in recent memory.

Phew! Much to digest, and we've barely scratched the surface! But winners, losers, shock snubs and dark horses alike will all be revealed next month. The 2024 BAFTA ceremony is due to take place at Royal Festival Hall in London on 18 February. Bring it on!

Read the full list of nominees below:

BEST FILM

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

DIRECTOR

All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet

The Holdovers - Alexander Payne

Maestro - Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

The Zone Of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

LEADING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo - Past Lives

LEADING ACTRESS

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy Of A Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert De Niro - Killers of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi - Saltburn

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Da'vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet

Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers - David Hemingson

Maestro - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

Past Lives - Celine Song

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

American Fiction - Cord Jefferson

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Poor Things - Tony McNamara

The Zone Of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

All Of Us Strangers

How To Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

The Zone Of Interest

Wonka

DOCUMENTARY

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy Of A Fall

Past Lives

Society Of The Snow

The Zone Of Interest

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Blue Bag Life - Lisa Selby, Rebecca Lloyd Evans, Alex Fry

Bobi Wine: The People's President - Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo

Earth Mama - Savanah Leaf, Shirley O'Connor, Medb Riordan

How To Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker

Is There Anybody Out There? - Ella Glendining

ANIMATED FILM

The Boy And The Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro - Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things - Robbie Ryan

The Zone Of Interest - Łukasz Żal

EDITING

Anatomy Of A Fall - Laurent Sénéchal

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame

Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis

The Zone Of Interest - Paul Watts

ORIGINAL SCORE

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix

Saltburn - Anthony Willis

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Daniel Pemberton

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbie - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

Oppenheimer - Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

Poor Things - Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

The Zone Of Interest - Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie - Jacqueline Durran

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Jacqueline West

Napoleon - Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things - Holly Waddington

MAKE UP & HAIR

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

Maestro - Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

Napoleon - Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

SOUND

Ferrari - Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

Maestro - Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

The Zone Of Interest - Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 - Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

Napoleon - Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

Poor Things - Simon Hughes

CASTING

All Of Us Strangers - Kahleen Crawford

Anatomy Of A Fall - Cynthia Arra

The Holdovers - Susan Shopmaker

How To Have Sex - Isabella Odoffin

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Crab Day - Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

Visible Mending - Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft

Wild Summon - Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Festival Of Slaps - Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

Gorka - Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

Jellyfish And Lobster - Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

Such A Lovely Day - Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs

Yellow - Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

EE RISING STAR

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce