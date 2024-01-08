Oppenheimer And Poor Things Triumph At The 2024 Golden Globes

This year's Golden Globes, having looked to distance itself from the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association in an ongoing attempt to resuscitate its increasingly faltering reputation, happened in Los Angeles on Sunday evening. And, as could have been predicted, it was a good night for Oppenheimer and The Holdovers, though Barbie didn't score perhaps as much as might have been thought.

Oppenheimer saw Christopher Nolan notching the first directing Golden Globe (following six nominations), plus Best Actor (drama) for Cillian Murphy, Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.), Best Original Score and Best Picture (Drama).

The Holdovers, Anatomy Of A Fall and Barbie won two awards each, with the year’s biggest hit making do with an original song for Billie Eilish and Finneas’ “What was I Made For?” and the new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement gong.

The small screen awards were even less of a shock –– Succession and The Bear gobbled up the lion’s share of trophies, while Netflix’s Beef had a good night, taking home Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television, with awards for stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. The latter is the first actress of Asian descent to win in her category (Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television).

Here's the full list of winners…

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Oppenheimer – WINNER

Anatomy Of A Fall

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Past Lives

The Zone Of Interest

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Poor Things – WINNER

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy And The Heron – WINNER

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Suzume

Wish

Cinematic And Box Office Achievement

Barbie – WINNER

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy Of A Fall, France – WINNER

Fallen Leaves, Finland

Io Capitano, Italy

Past Lives, United States

Society Of The Snow, Spain

The Zone Of Interest, United Kingdom/USA

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Andrew Scott, All Of Us Strangers

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone, Killers Of The Flower Moon – WINNER

Annette Bening, Nyad

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy Of A Fall

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emma Stone, Poor Things – WINNER

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers – WINNER

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – WINNER

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – WINNER

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Best Director — Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Greta Gerwig, Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy Of A Fall – WINNER

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“What Was I Made For?” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Billie Eilish, Finneas – WINNER

"Addicted To Romance,” She Came To Me, Music and lyrics by Bruce Springsteen

“Dance The Night,” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, Dua Lipa, Caroline Ailin

“I’m Just Ken,” Barbie, Music and lyrics by Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt

“Peaches,” The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Music and lyrics by Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond, John Spiker

“Road To Freedom,” Rustin, Music and lyrics by Lenny Kravitz

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer – WINNER

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Joe Hisaishi, The Boy And The Heron

Mica Levi, The Zone Of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers Of The Flower Moon

And here are the TV details…

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession – WINNER

1923

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last Of Us

The Morning Show

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

The Bear – WINNER

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Jury Duty

Only Murders In The Building

Ted Lasso

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Beef – WINNER

All The Light We Cannot See

Daisy Jones & The Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons In Chemistry

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Sarah Snook, Succession – WINNER

Helen Mirren, 1923

Bella Ramsey, The Last Of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Emma Stone, The Curse

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Kieran Culkin, Succession – WINNER

Brian Cox, Succession

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last Of Us

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Dominic West, The Crown

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear – WINNER

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Elle Fanning, The Great

Selena Gomez, Only Murders In The Building

Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear – WINNER

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Ali Wong, Beef – WINNER

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & The Six

Brie Larson, Lessons In Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Steven Yeun, Beef – WINNER

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & The Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown – WINNER

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders In The Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession – WINNER

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

James Marsden, Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck, Succession

Alexander Skarsgard, Succession