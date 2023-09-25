When asylum-seekers are rehoused in a working-class suburb, tensions flare. But bridges are soon built in the ailing Old Oak pub.

So, this is it, then: the final film of a remarkable career. Ken Loach, who has long been one of Britain’s most important, uncompromising cinematic voices, bows out just as he began. The Old Oak is a vintage example of the 87-year-old filmmaker’s fixations: it is a gritty, gruelling drama and a paean to the labour movement, to community spirit and working-class pride. It also surrenders — sometimes to a fault — to the most obvious clichés of social realism, of which Loach is the most famous talisman.

With a script from Loach’s regular screenwriter Paul Laverty, it is another furious polemic plucked directly from the headlines (it is conspicuously set in 2016, a year of political sea change). Laverty searches for the human stories of Syrians fleeing a savage war, only to face a different kind of hostility in the UK — from a white working-class community resentful of their new neighbours. To its credit, the film finds an empathetic approach with even its ugliest characters, and draws important parallels between these two seemingly disparate groups, both effectively abandoned by a government ready to wash their hands of them.

As ever, Loach casts mostly unknowns, with two particularly outstanding, humane turns from Ebla Mari and Dave Turner, as Syrian refugee Yara and depressive pub landlord TJ respectively. The pair strike up an unlikely friendship, and through challenging circumstances recognise the power of solidarity, of breaking bread together. It’s a sentiment — we have more in common than that which divides us — that extends all the way into the emotional final scene, a bittersweet moment that feels more uplifting and optimistic than the tragic climaxes of I, Daniel Blake or Sorry We Missed You.

