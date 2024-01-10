Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024: Barbie, Oppenheimer And Poor Things Among The Nominees

The 2024 awards season rolls ever onwards. And today was the turn of the American acting community to announce its nominations. The Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations feature a lot of familiar names, including people and movies that have been on plenty of other lists.
So, yes… the likes of Oppenheimer, Barbie, Poor Things, American Fiction and Killers Of The Flower Moon are all present and correct, while there are few unexpected actors here.
On the TV front, the main categories are similarly full of repeat presences – Succession, Ted Lasso and The Bear, while the likes of the TV movie/Limited series front does allow for a little more variety, including Beef (which, admittedly has popped up in awards categories already) and veteran trophy-lifter Tony Shalhoub back thanks to the Monk TV movie.
Find the film and TV nominees lists below. The award ceremony will be live-streamed on Netflix on 24 February.
FILM
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Penelope Cruz – Ferrari
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
TV
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last Of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbot Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Pedro Pascal – The Last Of Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Bill Hader – Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson – Lessons In Chemistry
Bel Powley – A Small Light
Ali Wong – Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm – Fargo
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun – Beef
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last Of Us
The Mandalorian
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One