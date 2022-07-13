The PlayStation 5 is a performance powerhouse, with a custom SSD, 8-core processor, 16GB DDR6 RAM and 10.3 teraflops of GPU grunt. In addition to delivering rapid loading times and promising great things for the future of gaming, the PS5 can push out high-performance visuals that can reach 120Hz on 1080p and 60Hz on 4K UHD.

More than with any previous generational launch, the PS5 has left PlayStation enthusiasts needing to grapple with increasingly tech-heavy terminology while hunting for the best screen for their new console. Historically the preserve of PC gamers, screen refresh rates, response times and HDMI interfaces are now front and centre of any PS5 owner's mind. Even a quick glimpse at the best smart TVs lets you know that the features needed to get the most out of a PS5 are almost exclusive to the higher-priced models. Thankfully, gaming monitors exist.

Unlike many TVs, gaming monitors are designed from the ground up for video games. All that they carry is directed at bringing the finest gaming experience possible, free from the trappings of TV OS software, voice assistants, terrestrial decoders, WiFi packs and similar televisual tech. They are all that a gamer needs, and nothing more - everything is working to optimise the gaming experience.

Of course, the best monitors for PS5 aren’t just great for Sony’s monochromatic monolith. The best PS5 monitors are going to prove versatile for PC gamers, and even those lucky enough to have a desk full of multi-platform glory with the likes of the Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

A quick note: You may have noticed that no 8K UHD monitors are on this list. While there are a few models out there, we don’t think it’s yet worth dropping £4,000 on a 32-inch monitor to play a £450 console. We’re hopeful that we will see more competitive 8K monitors appearing on the marketplace over the next few years.

What we look for in the best PS5 monitors:

Resolution

The PS5 outputs at 1080p Full HD (1920 x 1080), 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) and 8K UHD (7680 x 4320). 1080p is the most accessible resolution, though 4K UHD is increasingly popular as the price of the technology falls to a reasonable level. 8K UHD has yet to be widely adopted, but it is a nice touch of future-proofing.

Besides resolution, the quality of the PS5's output is determined by refresh rate, response time and panel type.

1440p (sometimes called QHD) monitors are very popular with PC gamers as they offer a very sharp mid-point between full-HD and 4K screens, are capable of hitting high refresh rates and are reasonably priced. Unfortunately, the PS5 doesn’t support native 1440p, only 1080p and 4K UHD. The vast majority of 1440p monitors will be read by the PS5 as 1080p and perform as such - don’t worry, we’ve tested it and it still looks marvellous.

Refresh Rate

The refresh rate refers to how many times a screen completely reloads the display every second. It's measured in Hertz (Hz). A 60Hz image will refresh 60 times a second, while a 120Hz screen will refresh 120 times. The higher the refresh rate, the smoother the image – low refresh rates can make fast-paced content appear to drag, stutter and jolt.

The significance of a monitor's refresh rate is demonstratable by the fact that many gamers prefer to game at 1080p/60Hz or 1080p/120Hz, rather than 4K/30Hz.

The refresh rate of the PS5 varies depending on its resolution settings and the specification of the TV or monitor output.

Response Time

Response time measures the speed at which a pixel can change colour. Measured in milliseconds (ms), gaming monitors typically sit under 5ms, with the very best clocking at 1ms. A response time works closely with the refresh rate to ensure that images are free from ghosting and blur. So, the lower the number, the better - especially for fast-paced games.

Panel

Not all LCD panels are created equal. There are three main types of panels used in the manufacture of monitors, each with its costs and benefits.

Twisted nematic (TN) panels are affordable and carry impressive response times and refresh rates. However, they often have limited colour depth and restrictive viewing angles.

In-plane switching (IPS) panels have arresting colour depths and wide viewing angles. This quality of image can sacrifice response time and price. IPS panels are also known to glow.

Vertical alignment (VA) panels have a colour depth and viewing angle sitting between TN and IPS. On affordable options, the response times tend to be less than impressive.

VA panels are commonly found in curved monitors. Curved monitors also introduce a radius code into the mix - such as 1500R or 1800R - this references the depth of the curve. Read more on this at the bottom of the page.

The best monitors for PS5 in detail:

Gallery The Best PS5 Monitors 1 of 11 4K/60Hz on a budget4K at 60fps is a beautiful thing. The BenQ EL2870U offers this experience at a staggeringly low price. While the reasonable cost of entry does mean that the HDR performance isn't spectacular, the viewing experience while gaming on the PS5 is a good time nonetheless.Pros: Good price, 4K/60fps, reliableCons: Sightly older model, weak HDRSpecifications:Size: 28-inchesResolution: 4K UHDPanel: TNRefresh rate: 60HzResponse time: 1msSync technology: FreeSyncConnections: HDMI 2.0 x2, DP 1.4x1, 3.5mm audio out 2 of 11 4K/60fps with mass-appealAnother stellar option for 4K/60fps gameplay. The ASUS VP28UQG is a well-priced gaming monitor, and it will please the vast majority of gamers wanting to enjoy the console quickly and easily. As with all quick-performing gaming monitors, the impressive speed and resolution do sacrifice some colour fidelity and contrast. However, once the PS5 is plugged in and running its best titles, any concerns about saturation and micro-contrast will be long gone. Pros: Affordable 4K/60fps, quick performanceCons: Some features lack refinementSpecifications: Size: 28-inchesResolution: 4K UHDPanel: TNRefresh rate: 60Hz Response time: 1msSync technology: FreeSyncConnections: HDMI 2.0 x2, DP 1.2 x1, 3.5mm audio out 3 of 11 Glistening 4K at 120fpsThe PS5 can offer well-equipped players a glistening 4K experience at a silky 120fps. The Acer Predator XB3 is more than capable of keeping up with this. Though it impresses right from the box, digging into the settings showcases its well-crafted game modes. This includes Dark View mode, which improves the visibility of dimly lit in-game environments without degrading the image overall. At 32-inches, the screen is pretty huge for a PC monitor too. Just be aware that the HDR performance isn't as good as you'll find on TVs. Pros: 4K at 120fps, great features, large screenCons: ExpensiveSpecifications: Size: 32-inchesResolution: 4K UHDPanel: IPSRefresh rate: 144Hz Response time: 0.5msSync technology: G-SyncConnections: HDMI 2.1 x2, DP 1.4 x1, USB-C x1 3.5mm audio out 4 of 11 Big screen 4K on a budgetUnderstated yet capable, the Samsung U32J590 provides 4K at 60fps on a pleasant, generous 32-inch screen. Its colour performance is lively and vibrant, contrast natural. Though the response time is a little longer than elsewhere, the trade-off will be acceptable for all but the most graphic-inclined and eSport star in-training. It's not a gaming monitor in the true sense despite having a few game modes, but its specs and performance still make it a comfortable contender for PS5 owners of almost every stripe. Pros: Large screen, 4K at 60fps and brilliant coloursCons: Slower response times, limited connectionsSpecifications: Size: 32-inchesResolution: 4K UHDPanel: VARefresh rate: 60Hz Response time: 4msSync technology: FreeSyncConnections: HDMI 2.0 x1, HDMI x1, 3.5mm audio out 5 of 11 The ultimate PS5 monitorThe Philips 558M1RY is a gaming monitor like no other. Firstly, the 55-inch screen makes it quite the behemoth, while the built-in Bowers and Wilkins soundbar brings the whole package more in line with televisions. The Ambiglow lighting and HDR certification also add to this impression. However, unlike similar-sized TV, the 558M1RY carries the ability to handle 4K gaming at 120Hz via its DP 1.4 connection. A true match for the powers of the PS5.Pros: Huge screen, excellent quality, 4K at 120fpsCons: Expensive, as big as a TVSpecification:Size: 55-inch LEDResolution: 4K UHDPanel: VARefresh rate: 120HzResponse time: 4msSync technology: FreeSync PremiumConnections: HDMI 2.0 x3, DP 1.4 x1, 3.5mm audio outOther: 10W tweeter x2, 20W woofer x1 6 of 11 Big, beautiful gamingThe ViewSonic VX3276 provides 4K gaming on a 32-inch screen at 60Hz with a 4ms response time. While the response time is a tad longer than other options, it's not missed as the support for HDR10 works in tandem with the VA panel to produce an arresting, deep image that certainly impresses.Pros: Big screen, 4K at 60fps, good coloursCons: 60Hz only, 4ms response time, bad speakersSpecifications:Size: 32-inch LEDResolution: 4K UHDPanel: VARefresh rate: 60HzResponse time: 4msSync technology: n \ aConnections: HDMI 2.0 x2, DP 1.2 x1, MiniDisplay Port, 3.5mm audio outOther: 2W speakers x2 7 of 11 Affordable 144HzThose looking to prioritise the PS5's high refresh rate over resolution all while keeping the budget in check will do well to look at the MSI Optix G271. Designed for eSports, the monitor measures in at a modest 24-inches. 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time will keep up with the PS5's high-frame HD gaming, and the excellence of the IPS panel ensures great colour, contrast and viewing angles.Pros: Fast refresh rate, cheapCons: Smaller screen, only 1080pSpecifications:Size: 24-inch LEDResolution: 1080pPanel: IPSRefresh rate: 144HzResponse time: 1msSync technology: FreeSync PremiumConnections: HDMI 1.4b x1, DP 1.2 x1, 3.5mm audio out 8 of 11 1440p for a versatile set-upWith a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, the Q27G2U is more than capable of keeping up with fast-paced and frenzied gameplay. The VA delivers a rich and colour image, thanks to the 121% sRGB colour gamut and HDR. Though the PS5 doesn't support 1440p (yet - fingers crossed for that update), the console's games still look remarkable on screen. The AOC Q27G2U is well-placed to be a top pick for multi-platform, with its versatility suiting PC gamers and Xbox Series X|S players.Pros: Versatile, good colours, fastCons: 1440p not natively supported by PS5 - will display at 1080pSpecifications:Size: 27-inch LEDResolution: QHD 1440pPanel: VARefresh rate: 144HzResponse time: 1msSync technology: FreeSync PremiumConnections: HDMI 1.4 x 2, DP 1.2 x 1, USB 3.0 x 4, 3.5mm audio out 9 of 11 120fps on a budgetIts name isn't very memorable, but the price tag on the VX2718-P-MHD is sure to turn some heads. Hardcore visual fans will want to look elsewhere, but those on a budget hungry for high-refresh rates will have a good time with this monitor. It's Full HD and 165Hz, so 1080p and 120fps is very doable here. Just note that the colour is a tad weaker and the viewing angles a little tighter than on more expensive units.Pros: Budget 120fps, reliable experienceCons: Only 1080p, so-so coloursSpecifications:Size: 27-inchesResolution: 1080pPanel: VARefresh rate: 165Hz Response time: 1msSync technology: FreeSyncConnections: HDMI 1.4 x2, DisplayPort x1, 3.5mm audio out 10 of 11 120Hz on a curveThe C27G2ZE is a great budget-friendly pick, offering up plenty of hertz to keep frames running smoothly. Though the 1080p resolution is pretty conservative, it's nevertheless a crisp screen with plenty of colour pop. The 1500R curve of the monitor is also a real treat, with its eye-like angles giving the impression of improved peripheral vision for greater immersion.Pros: Fast refresh rate, curved for immersionCons: 1080p onlySpecifications:Size: 27-inchesResolution: 1080pPanel: VARefresh rate: 240Hz Response time: 0.5msSync technology: FreeSync PremiumConnections: HDMI 2.0 x2, DP 1.2 x1, USB Hub, 3.5mm audio out 11 of 11 Full HD gaming at 120HzMuch like its flat-panelled cousin, the AOC Q27G2U listed above, the C27G1 carries a 144Hz refresh rate - ideal for the smooth gaming offered by the PS5. The 27-inch 1800R curved screen is a delight, maximising the field of view and creating a deep sense of immersion, with a great colour representation via the VA panel. It's not the brightest screen available, but for those willing to draw the curtains, this screen compels with its abundant feature set.Pros: Fast refresh rate, versatile, perfect curveCons: 1440p not natively supported by PS5 - will display at 1080pSpecifications:Size: 27-inch LEDResolution: QHD 1440pPanel: VARefresh rate: 144HzResponse time: 1msSync technology: FreeSync PremiumConnections: HDMI 1.4 x 2, DP 1.2 x 1, USB 3.0 x 4, 3.5mm audio out

HDMI, DisplayPort, Resolution and Refresh Rate: A Quick Reference Guide

Port interfaces have a direct effect on the resolution and refresh rate attainable by a monitor. More recent iterations of the HDMI and DisplayPort interfaces can transfer larger volumes of information, allowing for higher refresh rates and resolutions to be achieved.

Linking your gaming PC, PS5 or Xbox Series X to the correct port and with the right cable will ensure that your monitor performs at the peak of its powers. Here’s a quick guide breaking down the maximum refresh rates and resolutions for HDMI and DisplayPort connections:

HDMI 1.4 - 120Hz at 1080p, 75Hz at 1440p, 30Hz at 4K

HDMI 2.0 - 240Hz at 1080p, 144Hz at 1440p, 60Hz at 4K

HDMI 2.1 - 120Hz at 4K, 60Hz at 8K UHD

Note: Some manufactures use software to artificially raise the 120Hz at 1080p of HDMI 1.4 to 144Hz.

DP 1.2 - 240Hz at 1080p, 165Hz at 1440p, 75Hz at 4K

DP 1.3 - 240Hz at 1440p, 120Hz at 4K, 60Hz at 5K, 30Hz at 8K

DP 1.4 - 144Hz at 4K, 120Hz at 5K, 60Hz at 8K

Note: Mini DisplayPorts match the performance of their iteration. For example, Mini DP 1.3 and DP 1.3 offer the same capacities.

PS5 Audio When Using A Monitor

Many monitors have built-in speakers, but they are typically sub-par - you should avoid using them. Monitor speakers are small and underpowered, delivering little bass and poor volume. There are some exceptions to this rule, with monitors like the Philips 558M1RY carrying a B&W soundbar and woofer, but such quality is usually few and far between.

Thankfully, most decent gaming monitors have a 3.5mm audio-out connection that allows you to connect external PC speakers, headphones or a soundbar. Just note that listening to the audio through a monitor will restrict you to stereo audio.

One exciting feature of the PS5 is its impressive 3D sound engine, called Tempest Engine, which provides immersive surround sound to draw you deeper into a video game. If you’re using the PS5 with a monitor, the best audio experience is found by plugging a set of headphones into the DualSense controller audio port or, for wireless connectivity, using a Sony Pulse 3D headset.

1800R, 1500R: Monitor Curves Explained

The curve of a monitor panel is reported as a number, followed by “R”. The number is millimetres while the R stands for radius, and together they tell you the radius of the screen if it were to continue round into a full circle. For example, 1800R means a radius of 1800mm.

But for gamers, the maths doesn't matter - all you need to know is that the millimetres tell you how far away to sit away from the screen to get the perfect viewing experience. So, a 1800R monitor will look best if you sit 1.8 meters (or 70.8-inches) away from the screen. Be sure to sit centred on the screen - exceeding and undercutting the distance and sitting off at an angle can result in a compromised experience.

But which curve is best? 1800R is widely seen as the sweet spot for curved gaming monitors, as the radius is very close to the natural curvature of the eye, and therefore feels natural to view. However, sometimes the best curve is dictated by the space available. If you don't have room to sit 1.8m from the monitor, a 1800R product isn't right for you.

Though curved monitors take a little more planning than flat-panel options, they can provide excellent experiences.

To find out more about curved monitors, visit the comprehensive guide from ViewSonic.

