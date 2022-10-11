Whether you're a gamer looking to get the most out of the latest immersive title (or trying to play Animal Crossing without anyone noticing), or a movie fan wanting to dive headfirst into an epic blockbuster action flick with brain-rattling audio, you don't need a massive 5.1 speaker system – a much more compact option is a set of surround sound headphones which bring 360-degree sound into your headspace without annoying the neighbours.

There are plenty of options out there, and different sets cater to different needs – do you opt for a pricey pair, looking for the best sound possible? Or are you on a budget, after quality that won't break the bank? Either way, we've got you covered. We've rounded up a selection of suggestions that will make the most of the sound mix the filmmakers spent weeks poring over, or that will give you that little bit of edge in online gaming – now, you'll hear the footsteps coming in your current must-play FPS. Whether you're primarily using them for home movie nights or for next-level gaming, we've chosen a variety of different price points to suit everyone looking to pick up some great gear.

The Best Surround Sound Headphones

Logitech G433 Wired Gaming Headset, 7.1 Surround Sound

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Gaming Headset

Razer Nari Ultimate Gaming Headset

Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2

Corsair HS35 Gaming Headset

Gallery The Best Surround Sound Headphones 1 of 5 Sometimes we can't play loud, but that doesn't mean we can't still enjoy immersive, surround sound audio. DTS 7.1 positional audio places you at the centre of the sound by creating a 360-degree virtual environment. Though primarily designed with gamers in mind, the quality of this audio device means that film watchers and music listeners will be more than satisfied, too. 2 of 5 This will deliver a clean and defined audio profile and the DTS X v2.0 surround sound creates an incredibly detailed level of immersion – both of which can be fine-tuned in the SteelSeries audio software. The air-weave fabric keeps your ears cool during long gaming-sessions, which you can certainly have with the 24-hour battery life. The mic is retractable, bi-directional and Discord-certified, and the on-board volume controls give you the ability to adjust your audio balance on the fly. 3 of 5 Razer has tried something unusual with its Nari Ultimate headset – it rumbles. Yes, in an attempt to increase the immersion that's already provided by the near-flawless THX spatial audio, the headset packs in some Haptic tech to offer the truly unique experience, dubbed 'Hypersense'. Though a strange and potentially disorientating feature, we found that it soon added an exciting and unique extra dimension to our gaming. The Hypersense feature only kicks in during the loudest of in-game noises, so the headset doesn't rumble continuously and it can be disabled, which will extend the battery life from eight hours to twenty. Don't let the innovation of this feature detract from the undeniable truth that this headset is brilliant in all the key areas – it's comfortable and lightweight (even over long sessions, thanks to the gel-loaded earpads), the audio is wonderful, and the wireless connection is solid. 4 of 5 The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset is a real winner for PlayStation, Xbox and PC. The speakers offer a powerfully driven sound to provide a high-quality all-round immersion. The wireless capability is strong and consistent. As if that wasn't enough, the inclusion of Bluetooth tech also means that you can take calls or listen to music while gaming, and the Audio Hub software lets you turn up specific in-game audio, such as footsteps or weapon reloading – that's not cheating, right? Designing gaming headsets is Turtle Beach's bread and butter, and where this shines through is in comfort – these cans will comfortably see you through a whole day of gaming, even if you wear glasses. 5 of 5 For those looking to take their first step into the wonderful world of gaming headsets, the Corsair HS35 is the place to start. Unlike many of its rivals, the HS35 headset boasts tuned 50mm drivers, providing respectable audio depth and separation and a clear distinction between frequencies. The headset is comfortable, the detachable mic will get the wearer involved in squad call-outs and the easy-access control makes in-game audio adjustment a quick affair.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are surround sound headphones?

Surround sound headphones are audio headsets that offer spacious 360 degree audio from your favourite games, movies and TV shows. They’re large, cushioned over-ear cans that offer either true 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound, packed with multiple speakers in the audio cups, or use high-spec audio technology to deliver a virtual surround sound experience.

How do surround sound headphones work?

It varies, but there are generally two types of surround sound headphone – some deliver traditional 5.1 or 7.1 surround, using an array of smaller speakers inside the cups. However, the majority of sets deliver a similar effect virtually, authentically replicating the surround sound experience through software designed to give an accurate sense of space and depth. These tend to be slightly cheaper, lighter, and in tests have proved similarly effective to non-virtual surround sound headphones.

Are surround sound headphones worth it?