111 Movies To Look Forward To In 2024

By anybody’s standards, 2023 was a pretty great year for movies. Past Lives, Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse, Barbie, Oppenheimer… the list goes on. But do you know what? We reckon 2024 is going to be even better! From big, bold blockbusters to intimate indie dramas, and from spectacular sequels to animated epics to long-awaited passion projects, 2024 is shaping up to be a year filled with wall-to-wall bangers. This is the year we’ll return to Arrakis (finally!) for Dune Part Two, get back to bustin’ in New York with Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, witness the return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in Deadpool 3, put the pedal to the metal in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, head to South America for Paddington In Peru, and get new joints from Ethan Coen, Bong Joon-Ho, and Tim Burton. Phew!

Empire’s mammoth 2024 preview is your guide to the biggest and best films hitting UK cinemas and streaming services over the next 12 months. Whether you’re after a heartstopping horror, a rollicking action romp, a timeless love story, or a musical take on Gotham’s Clown Prince of Crime, there truly is something here for everyone. So grab yourselves some popcorn (make ours a large!), get the best seats in the house (dead centre, naturally), and we’ll catch you at the movies!

1 January

Priscilla

Sofia Coppola explores the other side of the Elvis story, with Cailee Spaeny playing the (astonishingly) young Priscilla-who-would-be-Presley. Saltburn’s Jacob Elordi is The King who has her all shook up.

One Life

Anthony Hopkins plays real-life hero Nicholas Winton, who helped rescue a number of Jewish children during World War II – and who was interviewed in his later years about his experience in a famous BBC broadcast.

5 January

The Goldfinger

The legendary Tony Leung stars in this Hong Kong crime thriller, playing the founder of a multi-billion-dollar business which might be entangled in criminal wrongdoings.

Night Swim

There’s something in the swimming pool! James Wan and Blumhouse team up for a water-based horror, with Wyatt Russell and family facing unnatural terrors living beyond their tiles.

Good Grief

Post-Schitt’s Creek, Dan Levy makes his feature debut as director-writer-star in this tale of a grieving widower who travels to Paris for a weekend getaway, along with pals played by Ruth Negga and Himesh Patel. Coming to Netflix.

12 January

Poor Things

Already acclaimed from its US release, the latest work from Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite, The Lobster) and star Emma Stone is a wild coming-of-age tale. The singular Bella Baxter charts her course through the world after being resurrected by Willem Dafoe’s mad scientist. Also starring Mark Ruffalo and Ramy Youssef.

The Boys In The Boat

George Clooney returns to the director’s chair for a historical tale – about the University Of Washington rowing team that participated in the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

The Beekeeper

Jason Statham is a beekeeper, who’s also a Beekeeper – a professional hardman who sets out to sting a bunch of baddies responsible for a phishing scam that fatally ensnares his neighbour. A revenge thriller, from director David Ayer.

Lift

Talk about stakes on a plane. Kevin Hart is caught up in a mid-air heist on a flight in the latest film from F. Gary Gray, coming to Netflix. Also starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Sam Worthington.

Role Play

Kaley Cuoco plays a suburban mum who’s secretly an assassin – a fact which becomes known to her husband Dave (David Oyelowo) when they spice up their love life with a little role play. Coming to Amazon Prime Video.

17 January

Mean Girls

As the trailers will tell you, this film updates Tina Fey and Mark Waters’ 2004 teen classic (now 20 years old!) with ‘a new twist’. The trailers – for some reason – won’t tell you that the twist is that it’s an adaptation of the stage musical. Fey returns to write and star as Ms. Norbury, but Angourie Rice is Cady Heron, and there are fresh Plastics in Reneé Rapp, Bebe Wood and Avantika Vandanapu.

19 January

The Holdovers

Sideways filmmaker Alexander Payne and star Paul Giamatti reunite for a warm and wonderful comedy drama. Set in the ‘70s, it stars Giamatti as Mr. Hunham – a cantankerous teacher forced to stay at Barton Academy over Christmas with angry teen Angus (Dominic Sessa) and grieving cook Mary (Da’Vine Joy Randolph). An instant Christmas classic – hence its UK release in, err, January.

The Book Of Clarence

The Harder They Fall director Jeymes Samuel follows up his feature debut with a Biblical comedy-drama – in which LaKeith Stanfield’s Clarence attempts to style himself as a Messiah after witnessing the rise of Jesus.

The End We Start From

Jodie Comer is a new mother traversing a flooding London after an ecological crisis, in a survival drama from director Mahalia Belo.

The Kitchen

Daniel Kaluuya makes his directorial debut alongside Kibwe Tavares, depicting a future London where the last bastion of social housing in the city is an area known as ‘The Kitchen’. Starring Kane Robinson, aka rapper Kano, and coming to Netflix having debuted at the London Film Festival last year.

26 January

All Of Us Strangers

Bring tissues for Andrew Haigh’s latest film. Andrew Scott plays Adam, who embarks on a new romance with Paul Mescal’s Harry – and meanwhile, he revisits his family home and discovers the spirits of his long-dead parents (Jamie Bell and Claire Foy) still living there, at the age they were when they died.

The Color Purple

Alice Walker’s landmark novel gets a fresh cinematic adaptation, this time channeling the hit Broadway musical – with Fantasia Barrino as Celie, and Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery. From director Blitz Bazawule, with Oprah and Spielberg among the producers.

Baghead

Not to be confused with the Duplass brothers’ mumblecore movie of the same name (starring a young Greta Gerwig). This is a creature feature starring Freya Allen, who discovers that the dilapidated pub she’s inherited houses a shape-shifting ghoul.

Jackdaw

Oliver Jackson-Cohen is a former motocross champion who takes on a dangerous underworld job for cash, and finds himself in deep water. Action-centric thriller from writer-director Jamie Childs.

Badland Hunters

Train To Busan and Eternals star Ma Dong-seok leads this post-apocalyptic sequel to 2023 Korean hit Concrete Utopia – which hasn’t received a proper UK release yet. Hopefully it arrives here before this one, from incoming director Heo Myeong-haeng, goes straight to Netflix.

2 February

The Zone Of Interest

A new Jonathan Glazer film is rare. This is his fourth, following Sexy Beast, Birth, and Under The Skin – a deeply unsettling historical drama about the mundanity of evil, depicting the life of a Nazi officer and his family, right next to the unseen horrors of Auschwitz.

Argylle

Matthew Vaughn is back with a different kind of spy caper – a twisty, meta romp in which author Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard) is forced to partner up with a real-life agent (Sam Rockwell), contrasting with the glossy capers she writes starring the character of superspy Agent Argylle (Henry Cavill). Oh, and it’s supposedly based on a novel by the real Elly Conway, who may not actually exist.

American Fiction

A latecomer in the awards conversation, the feature debut of Cord Jefferson (previously a writer on Watchmen and Succession) is a satire starring Jeffrey Wright as ‘Monk’ Ellison – a disgruntled author who pens a book packed with exaggerated stereotypes about the Black experience, only for it to become a major hit.

Migration

New animation from Illumination, the studio behind Minions and Mario Bros. A family of ducks head on a globe-trotting journey from New England to Jamaica – penned by The White Lotus and School Of Rock’s Mike White, with voices from Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Keegan-Michael Key and Awkwafina.

The Persian Version

A hit from Sundance in 2023. Maryam Keshavarz writes and directs a comedy-drama in which American-Iranian woman Leila (Layla Mohammadi) navigates an unexpected pregnancy, clashes with her mother, and a family reunion.

Orion And The Dark

What does a family-friendly animated comedy look like when penned by Charlie Kaufman, and featuring the voice of Werner Herzog? We’ll find out soon. Scaredy kid Orion (Jacob Tremblay) becomes friends with the literal embodiment of ‘the dark’ (Paul Walter Hauser) and learns there’s nothing to be afraid of.

9 February

The Iron Claw

The story of wrestling brothers the Von Erichs is dramatised by writer-director Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Nest) for A24. Zac Efron stars as Kevin Von Erich, with Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons as brothers Kerry, David and Mike. Triumphs in the ring quickly lead to tragedy.

Occupied City

Brit filmmaker Steve McQueen returns with a four-plus hour documentary about the Nazi occupation of Amsterdam during World War II.

Gassed Up

British documentarian George Amponsah makes his feature debut with the tale of Ash (Stephen Odubola), a rider in a moped gang who’s drawn into a bigger, more dangerous score.

14 February

Madame Web

The latest film from Sony’s Spider-Man-adjacent ‘SPUMC’ universe. Dakota Johnson is a young Cassie Webb, who has clairvoyant abilities and sees glimpses of the future. Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O’Connor and Isabella Merced are on board as various Spider-Women; Tahar Rahim is villain Ezekiel Sims, who was in the Amazon with Cassie’s mom when she was researching spiders, right before she died. Directed by SJ Clarkson.

Bob Marley: One Love

Hollywood’s latest musical biopic casts Kingsley Ben-Adir as the reggae superstar, exploring his rise to fame and the creation of his biggest hits, as well as his life in Jamaica with wife Rita (Lashana Lynch). King Richard’s Reinaldo Marcus Green directs.

16 February

The Promised Land

Mads Mikkelsen re-teams with A Royal Affair director Nikolaj Arcel for a historical epic, playing Danish figure Ludvig Kahlen who seeks to cultivate and revive the barren Jutland heath.

23 February

Wicked Little Letters

Foul-mouthed comedy-drama set in 1920s England, based on a true story. Olivia Colman’s buttoned-up Edith is shocked when letters containing sweary tirades come through her door – with suspicion falling on Jessie Buckley’s liberated Rose

Perfect Days

Wim Wenders is back with a feature comprising four shorts, involving Kōji Yakusho as a toilet cleaner in Tokyo.

1 March

Dune: Part Two

At last! The second part of Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi adaptation picks up with Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides living among the Fremen on Arrakis – where war is well and truly about to kick off. Joining the cast here are Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, and Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot. Expect sandworms galore.

Evil Does Not Exist

Ryusuke Hamaguchi – director behind Drive My Car – is back with a drama that bagged Best Film at the London Film Festival, and the Grand Jury Prize at Venice. A single parent living in rural Harasawa village faces the encroachment of a Tokyo corporation, hoping to turn their home into a luxury glamping site.

Lisa Frankenstein

At long last, screenwriter Diablo Cody is back in Jennifer’s Body mode. Kathryn Newton stars as Lisa, an ‘80s oddball who finds love in the form of a grunting reanimated corpse (Cole Sprouse), with violent consequences. The feature debut from director Zelda Williams, daughter of Robin.

Red Island

The new film from BPM (Beats Per Minute) director Robin Campillo. Drawing inspiration from his own childhood, it follows a 10-year-old living on Madagascar in the 1970s while his family is stationed at a military base.

Spaceman

In the ‘Adam Sandler Netflix movie’ stakes, this one’s on the serious side. He plays lonely astronaut Jakub on a mission out in space, far away from troubles in his home life. An extraterrestrial creature, voiced by Paul Dano, might be able to help him out. From Chernobyl director Johan Renck.

7 March

Ricky Stanicky

Peter Farrelly is back in comedy mode. A trio of rowdy friends have long blamed their misdeeds on a fictional figure they’ve dubbed ‘Ricky Stanicky’ – and they have to hire an actor to play him when their partners want to meet the mysterious man himself. Starring Zac Efron and John Cena.

8 March

Imaginary

What if Bing Bong went ballistic? That’s the central idea in Blumhouse’s next horror, in which a girl’s stuffed teddy bear turns out to be more than just an imaginary friend. From Truth Or Dare and Fantasy Island director Jeff Wadlow, starring DeWanda Wise.

Io Capitano

Two boys embark on an epic odyssey from Dakar to Europe in the latest film from acclaimed Italian director Matteo Garrone.

Damsel

Millie Bobby Brown flips the script on fairytale tropes as a princess sent to be sacrificed to a dragon – only to fight back against the fiery beast. Also starring Ray Winstone, Robin Wright and Angela Bassett, from director Juan Carlo Fresnadillo. Coming to Netflix.

15 March

Drive-Away Dolls

Ethan Coen goes solo for a lesbian road trip comedy, penned by his long-time life partner Tricia Cooke. Margaret Qualley’s Jamie and Geraldine Viswanathan’s Marian put pedal to the metal on the way to Tallahassee, and encounter criminal trouble along the way.

Monster

The latest film from beloved Japanese filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda. A single mother confronts her son’s school when she notices a shift in his behaviour – and uncovers unexpected reasons behind the change.

The Trouble With Jessica

A dinner party goes drastically awry when guest Jessica (Indira Varma) does something nobody expected. It’s up to homeowners Sarah and Tom (Shirley Henderson and Alan Tidy), along with friends Richard and Beth (Rufus Sewell and Olivia Williams) to work out what to do next. Black comedy from director Matt Winn.

Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World

Not expecting too much from Do Not Expect Too Much From The End Of The World could indeed be the end of the world. A near-three-hour Romanian comedy from Bad Lucky Banging Or Loony Porn director Radu Jude.

21 March

Road House

Brawn, blood and booze collide in a remake of the 1989 Patrick Swayze actioner. This time Jake Gyllenhaal is the bouncer (this time an ex-UFC fighter) who doesn’t pull his punches at a Florida Keys roadhouse. Also starring Daniela Melchior and Billy Magnussen, from director Doug Liman. Coming to Amazon Prime Video.

22 March

Robot Dreams

Acclaimed European animation in which an anthropomorphic dog befriends a humanoid robot in 1980s New York – their friendship unfolding without any spoken dialogue. A festival hit from filmmaker Pablo Berger.

28 March

Kung Fu Panda 4

Jack Black returns as Po, eight years after the last adventure. This time he faces a fearsome foe known as The Chameleon (Viola Davis) with the help of fox Zhen (Awkwafina). Also featuring Ke Huy Quan as a kung fu pangolin (spin-off, please?).

29 March

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

The ‘busters head back to New York for the sequel to Afterlife, bringing back the new and old generations of ghoul-botherers. This time, the Big Apple is hit by a ‘Death Chill’ that freezes over a sweltering summer – and brings supernatural spooks in its wake. Directed by Gil Kenan, who co-writes with Jason Reitman. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson star alongside Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd.

5 April

The First Omen

Baby Damien gets his own prequel, in which Nell Tiger Free is pulled into a dark conspiracy to birth the antichrist. From director Arkasha Stevenson, and co-starring Ralph Ineson and Bill Nighy.

Seize Them!

A British comedy set in the Dark Ages, in which Aimee Lou Wood’s snooty queen Dagan is toppled from her throne by Nicola Coughlan’s Humble Joan. The cast is packed with comedians, including Jessica Hynes, Nick Frost, Lolly Adefope, James Acaster, and Paul Kaye.

12 April

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

The boys are back in town! The two titans team up once again to face a new threat from the Hollow Earth. Godzilla is pink now, Kong has a robot arm, and there’s a bigger, badder monkey for them to beat up together. What more could you possibly ask for? Dan Stevens, in an Adam Wingard movie for the first time since The Guest? Fine, have that too.

Back To Black

The astonishing rise and tragic fall of Amy Winehouse gets a biopic approved by her family foundation – with Marisa Abela playing the legendary singer, Jack O’Connell as Amy’s ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, and director Sam Taylor-Johnson behind the camera.

19 April

Love Lies Bleeding

Saint Maud director Rose Glass is back with a bang. Her follow-up for A24 is a stylish-looking romantic crime thriller, in which Kristen Stewart’s gym owner Lou falls for Katy M. O’Brian’s bodybuilder Jackie, with violent consequences for Lou’s criminal family.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

Zack Snyder’s two-part space opera concludes as the heroes of Veldt go toe-to-toe with the might of the Imperium. Expect a big war epic, with a greater presence from the Anthony Hopkins-voiced robot Jimmy. Streaming on Netflix.

26 April

Civil War

Alex Garland presents A24’s biggest film yet (a reported $75 million budget) – an all-out war movie set in a near-future America. A group of journalists try and make it through the US war zone, including Kirsten Dunst, Cailee Spaeny, and Stephen McKinley Henderson – with Nick Offerman as the President, and Jesse Plemons as a terrifying soldier.

Challengers

Finally, Luca Guadagnino plays his ace. Delayed from last year, his sexy tennis drama (an official genre) stars Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist as tennis champions playing mixed doubles on and off the court.

2 May

The Fall Guy

Ryan Gosling is stunt performer Colt Seavers, forced to turn real life hero when the lead actor of his film goes missing – with Emily Blunt as the blockbuster director (and Colt’s ex-girlfriend). Comedy-action-romance from former stuntman himself David Leitch.

10 May

Horrorscope

Horoscopes. But, you know, horror. Starring Spider-Man’s Jacob Batalon.

24 May

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Vroom vroom! George Miller is back in the driving seat for his long-awaited Fury Road prequel, this time starring Anya Taylor-Joy as the younger Furiosa – caught in the conflict between Immortan Joe and Chris Hemsworth’s Dementus. Bring it on, all shiny and chrome.

Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes

300 years after the previous Apes trilogy, a new saga unfolds. Maze Runner director Wes Ball steps up for the story of young hero Noa (Owen Teague) as he ventures through the post-apocalyptic Earth. Also starring Freya Allan as a feral human, and Kevin Durand as ape antagonist Proximus Caesar.

IF

John Krasinski lightens up for his next feature as writer-director – leaving A Quiet Place behind for a family comedy about imaginary friends (hence the ‘IF’ of the title). Starring Ryan Reynolds, Fiona Shaw, and Krasinski himself, with Steve Carell, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and more on voice duties.

The Garfield Movie

Hollywood takes another run-up at Garfield, this time in CG-animated form, with Chris Pratt voicing the titular cat, Nicholas Hoult as Jon Arbuckle, and Samuel L. Jackson as Garfield’s estranged dad Vic. Here’s hoping director Mark Dindal conjures some of his Emperor’s New Groove magic (less so Chicken Little).

31 May

The Beast

Léa Seydoux and George MacKay star in French filmmaker Bertrand Bonelli’s latest – a sci-fi romance set across three time periods, in which Seydoux’s Gabrielle ventures into her past lives to purge her former feelings. Loosely based on Henry James’ The Beast In The Jungle.

7 June

Ballerina

Ana de Armas leads this John Wick spin-off, set between Chapters 3 and 4. She’s a killer ballerina working under Anjelica Huston’s Director, seeking revenge for the murder of her family. Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane are set to appear, as well as the late Lance Reddick. Directed by Len Wiseman.

14 June

Bad Boys 4

After Bad Boys For Life, Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back for the Bad Boys 4 life. The directors of For Life, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, are on board, bouncing back from their Batgirl experience.

Inside Out 2

Pixar is bravely following up one of its all-time-greats. The sequel will pick up exactly where the first film left off, with Riley facing the imminent onslaught of puberty, bringing with it fresh emotions – including Maya Hawke as Anxiety.

21 June

The Bikeriders

Delayed from 2024, Jeff Nichols’ ‘60s-set biker drama boasts a stellar cast – with Austin Butler, Tom Hardy, Mike Faist, Norman Reedus, Michael Shannon and more set to rev up, alongside Jodie Comer.

28 June

A Quiet Place: Day One

Prepare to creep back into cinemas for a prequel to the Krasinski films – this one’s set in the Big Apple, as the noise-sensitive aliens attack. Pig director Michael Sarnoski is in charge this time, and cooked up the story with Krasinski himself. Starring Lupita Nyong’o, Stranger Things’ Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff, and Djimon Hounsou.

12 July

Despicable Me 4

Listen up, GentleMinions – Gru and the little yellow mischief-makers are back. Details are scarce for now, but expect fatherhood, supervillainy and slapstick antics galore from veteran director Chris Renaud and writer Mike White.

19 July

Twisters

©Bennett Raglin/Getty

Yes, it’s a sequel (of sorts) to ‘90s favourite disaster movie Twister. Yes, it’s really being directed by Minari’s Lee Isaac Chung. And yes, it somehow features an astonishing human cast of Hollywood up-and-comers: Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Daryl McCormack, Sasha Lane, Kiernan Shipka, Katy M. O’Brian, and new Superman David Corenswet to name but a few. Cows being sucked up into tornados are yet tbc.

26 July

Deadpool 3

The only MCU movie coming in 2024 – but it’s a biggie. Ryan Reynolds’ Mr. Pool makes his debut in Kevin Feige’s sandbox, and he’s bringing Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine with him (in the iconic yellow costume, no less). Jennifer Garner reportedly returns as Fox-era Elektra, while rumours abound about Taylor Swift cameoing too. Directed by Shawn Levy.

2 August

Trap

©Dave J Hogan/Getty

M Night Shyamalan returns with a mysterious new thriller starring Josh Hartnett. We know next to nothing, other than it’s written and directed by Shyamalan, and will be his first film in a new deal with Warner Bros. An appearance from Admiral Ackbar is yet tbc.

Harold And The Purple Crayon

Another film in the post-Paddington kid-lit-turned-family-movie boom. Carlos Saldanha (formerly of the Ice Age movies) directs the tale of a four year old and his magical purple crayon, starring Zachary Levi, Lil Red Howery, and Zooey Deschanel. Though presumably not as Harold, or the crayon.

9 August

Speak No Evil

CREATOR: gd-jpeg v1.0 (using IJG JPEG v80), quality = 90

Christian Tafdrup’s notoriously brutal Danish horror – in which a family’s rural holiday is thoroughly ruined in unspeakable ways – gets a Blumhouse remake from Eden Lake’s James Watkins, starring James McCoy, Mackenzie Davis and Scoot McNairy. Expect it to get tongues wagging.

Borderlands

After considerable delays and swapping around of creative parties, the film adaptation of the Borderlands games is finally expected this year – ostensibly directed by Eli Roth, who shot it back in 2021, with reshoots from Tim Miller. Starring the likes of Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Ariana Greenblatt.

16 August

Untitled Alien Movie

Fede Álvarez tackles the Xenomorph in a film expected to be titled Alien: Romulus, and set to take place between Alien and Aliens. Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced and Rye Lane’s David Jonsson are among those battling the acid-blooded meanie. Ridley Scott produces, but this doesn’t continue the Prometheus / Covenant threads.

30 August

Kraven The Hunter

The Spidey villain gets his own SPUMC movie, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson playing the hulking hunter. JC Chandor directs, while Ariana DeBose, Russell Crowe and Christopher Abbott round out the cast.

6 September

Beetlejuice 2

Jump in the line, rock your body in time – the long-awaited Beetlejuice sequel is finally coming. Michael Keaton is back in the black-and-white stripes for director Tim Burton, while Winona Ryder and Catherine O’Hara also return. The big new addition? Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega, as Lydia’s daughter Astrid Deetz. Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!

27 September

Saw XI

Do you want to play a game? For the eleventh time? The success of 2023’s Saw X means Jigsaw will once again be back with a fresh batch of traps, in time for the Halloween season.

4 October

Joker: Folie À Deux

Todd Phillips follows up his ‘70s Scorsese-riffing DC drama with a sequel that brings in Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, with a title pointing to their shared delusions. Oh, and apparently it’s a musical.

18 October

Transformers One

The Autobots get animated in a fresh take on the robots-in-disguise franchise, from director Josh Cooley. It’s expected to be set entirely on Cybertron, exploring the initial rift between Optimus Prime (Chris Hemsworth) and Megatron (Brian Tyree Henry). Also featuring the voices of Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Jon Hamm, and Laurence Fishburne.

Smile 2

2021’s horror hit gets a sequel from original writer-director Parker Finn. Details are scarce, but Naomi Scott has been cast in the lead role.

The Wild Robot

Lilo & Stitch and How To Train Your Dragon director Chris Sanders helms a DreamWorks animated feature, in which a shipwrecked robot cares for an orphaned gosling. We’re already crying. Based on Peter Brown’s 2016 kids’ book.

25 October

The Wolf Man

The latest entry in Universal’s classic monster canon retoolings (see also The Invisible Man and Renfield) will see Christopher Abbott (Poor Things) star alongside Julia Garner (The Royal Hotel). Having previously given up the director’s hotseat to Derek Cianfrance, horror veteran filmmaker Leigh Whannell is now back aboard to direct.

8 November

Paddington In Peru

Everybody’s favourite big screen bear (sorry Winnie The Pooh, sorry Cocaine Bear) is headed for Peru in the hotly anticipated threequel. New faces along for the ride include Antonio Banderas and Olivia Colman, as well as Emily Mortimer — who has replaced Sally Hawkins in the role of Mrs Brown. Feature filmmaking newcomer Dougal Wilson – a proven master of the tearjerker with his John Lewis Christmas ads – is in charge of completing what could be the greatest film trilogy ever made. No pressure!

Venom 3

Ted Lasso star Juno Temple and the MCU’s Mordo, Mr. Chiwetel Ejiofor, are getting in on the Carnage and, err, all SPUMC-ed up in the next symbiote sequel. The return of Stephen Graham’s Detective Patrick Mulligan – AKA Toxin – is tbc. Two confirmed returnees are series scribe Kelly Marcel, who will also direct this time out, and star Tom Hardy, who’s also chipped in on the story front. And, er, also took the above snap of himself screaming at some dog graffiti to announce the film. Lovely stuff.

The Amateur

CREATOR: gd-jpeg v1.0 (using IJG JPEG v80), quality = 99

Rami Malek will play CIA cryptographer Charles Heller in the latest adaptation of author Robert Littell’s classic espionage thriller. One Life director James Hawes helms the film, which also stars the DCU’s new Lois Lane Rachel Brosnahan, plus Caitríona Balfe and Laurence Fishburne.

15 November

Alto Knights

©Gareth Cattermole/Getty

We’ve had multiple Robert De Niro mobster movies, but filmmaker Barry Levinson’s (Good Morning Vietnam, Rain Man) latest is the first multiple Robert De Niro mobsters movie. Yes, in this one, De Niro plays both Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, two Italian-American mob bosses who went to war with each other back in the 50s. Double De Niro? Now there’s an offer we can’t refuse.

22 November

Gladiator 2

Entertainment is near-guaranteed with Ridley Scott’s long-gestating sequel to Gladiator (a film that’s, quite literally, Scott’s Roman Empire). Paul Mescal leads an all-star cast as Lucius, the now-fully grown nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus from the first film. Mescal will be joined by Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Connie Nielsen. Thumbs up from us so far.

29 November

Wicked

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande play witchy friends Elphaba and Galinda in this Wicked Witch of the West origin story, the first in a two-part cinematic adaptation of the global smash Broadway musical. Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) is on directorial duties here, working with a starry ensemble including Bridgerton’s Jonathan Bailey, The Greatest Showman standout Keala Settle, Academy Award winner Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum – who plays the actual Wizard of Oz! Sounds *ahem* Wicked.

13 December

Lord Of The Rings: The War Of The Rohirrim

Brian Cox voices the legendary King of Rohan who gave Helm’s Deep its name in this animated Lord Of The Rings prequel, set 261 years before the events of The Fellowship Of The Ring. With Miranda Otto reprising the role of Éowyn from Peter Jackson’s trilogy, anime legend Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost In The Shell, Jin-Roh, Star Wars: Visions) on directorial duty, and the movie taking visual inspiration from Jackson’s films, our hopes are high. Forth Éorlingas! Forth Helm Hammerhand!

The Karate Kid

With Netflix’s Cobra Kai having regalvanised the Karate Kid franchise on the small scree, an as-yet-untitled re-reboot is headed for the big screen – with both OG franchise lead Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio) and the 2010 reboot’s Miyagi-like mentor Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) set to co-star. Whether the film ties into the upcoming finale of Cobra Kai remains to be seen.

20 December

Sonic The Hedgehog 3

CREATOR: gd-jpeg v1.0 (using IJG JPEG v62), quality = 90

Following a blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance at the end of Sonic The Hedgehog 2, iconic videogame antihero Shadow The Hedgehog is set to join Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey), and Knuckles (Idris Elba) in Jeff Fowler’s upcoming trilogy closer. Since Jim Carrey announced his retirement following the release of Sonic 2, we’ll have to wait and see whether his big-bad Doctor Robotnik returns.

Mufasa: The Lion King

CREATOR: gd-jpeg v1.0 (using IJG JPEG v80), quality = 99

Moonlight director Barry Jenkins’ ‘live-action’ (read: photo real-animated) The Lion King prequel-sequel charts the rise of Simba’s father Mufasa, one of the Pride Lands’ great kings. The Underground Railroad and Old star Aaron Pierre has the unenviable task of filling James Earl Jones’s legendary boots (paws?), whilst Chevalier lead Kelvin Harrison Jr. voices Scar. Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen return as Timon and Pumbaa, as does John Kani as Rafiki.

Date Unknown

Mickey 17

Get ready for another Bong hit! Parasite filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho is back with an existential sci-fi starring Robert Pattinson as an ‘expendable’ human on a mission to colonise a new planet. Also starring Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo, and based on Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7 (stay tuned for where those other 10 Mickeys came from).

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Eddie Murphy’s legendary Detroit PD Lieutenant Axel Foley is back in action and on the Beverly Hills beat in the long-awaited fourquel. Taylour Paige (Zola) and Joseph Gordon-Levitt enter the fray alongside a returning Judge Reinhold, with Mark Molloy directing and the screenplay coming courtesy of Will Beall and The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent duo Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten. Strike up the synths and BYOB (Bring Your Own Bananas) – Axel’s back, baby!

Havoc

Tom Hardy is a bruised detective on a one-man mission to save a politician’s son in the latest action thriller from The Raid series’ director Gareth Evans. Timothy Olyphant and Forest Whitaker also star in the film, which marks Evans’ second Netflix collaboration (2018’s bruising folk-horror Apostle being the first).

The Old Guard 2

Charlize Theron and her immortal mercenary gang – Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli – are back to kick some ass in the follow-up to Netflix’s ageless (if not quite timeless) 2020 actioner. This time around, Henry Golding and Uma Thurman are getting in on the action too – as is Victoria Mahoney, who has picked up Gina Prince-Bythewood’s directorial battle-axe.

The Mothership

Halle Berry’s got extraterrestrial objects in her basement, skeletons in the closet, and a missing husband to find in writer-director Matt Charman’s (Bridge Of Spies) upcoming Netflix drama. Honestly, good luck with all that Halle – we’ll just sit tight right here and watch if it’s all the same to you!

The Electric State

Take two Russo Brothers. Add one Millie Bobby Brown, one Chris Pratt, a Ke Huy Quan, and a Stanley Tucci. Stir in a breathtakingly beautiful graphic novel that’s equal parts The Last Of Us, Wall-E, and early 90s grunge, and leave to slow cook for seven years. Ét voila! You’ve got yourself a recipe for what should be a surefire dystopian sci-fi banger. Fingers crossed this Netflix-bound adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s 2018 book is electric, and not a total state.

A Family Affair

Joey King (The Kissing Booth) has the grim luck of walking in on her mum (Nicole Kidman) and movie star ex-boss (Zac Efron) making the beast with two backs in Richard LaGravenese’s upcoming Netflix rom-com. Dealing with “the complications of love, sex and identity”, hopefully this one will at least have a happier ending than Kidman and Efron’s last on-screen romance. Yes, The Paperboy, we remember you.

Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story

©Daniel Boczarski/WireImage/Getty

Jerry Seinfeld’s infamous Pop-Tart joke is the basis of the comedy legend’s feature directorial debut, a crazy caper centred on Kellogg’s and Post’s race to create the ultimate breakfast pastry in early-60s Michigan. The Netflix exclusive’s sweet ensemble of comic powerhouses includes *deep breath* Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, James Marsden, and Maria Bakalova. Could be a real cereal killer.

Untitled Wallace And Gromit Movie

Everybody’s favourite dog-and-his-man duo head to Netflix, with creator Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham delivering the pair's first outing since 2008’s A Matter Of Loaf And Death . This time out, Gromit once again finds himself having to save his master’s bacon when Wallace’s latest invention, the “Smart Gnome”, goes rogue. Cracking commentary on the perils of AI and technological dependency, Gromit!

Project Artemis

©Getty

Vanishingly little has been shared yet about Greg Berlanti’s new 1960s space-race-set rom-com for Apple TV. But it’s a 1960s space-race-set rom-com. And it stars Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum, Jim Rash, Ray Romano, and Woody Harrelson. And it’s for Apple TV. So we will happily take the 1960s space-race-set rom-com all the same, please and thank you.

Wolfs

Brad Pitt and George Clooney are two professional fixers hired for the same job in writer-director Jon Watts’ noodle-twistingly titled new psychological action thriller, set to release on Apple TV this year. Seriously though… Wolfs?! Yes, we suppose there’s a certain sense to pluralising the singular form when relating to two characters ascribed as being ‘lone wolf’ types. But still… Wolfs! Anywho, we’re sure we’ll wolve it down.

MaXXXine

The sole survivor of a barnhouse bloodbath, aspiring actress Maxine (Mia Goth) is back and headed for the bright lights of '80s LA in the final instalment of Ti West’s X trilogy. Heavily inspired by Giallo cinema and the works of Dario Argento, West has assembled a hell of a cast (Elizabeth Debicki! Lily Collins! Halsey! Giancarlo Esposito! Kevin Bacon!) to complete his series of seriously fucked up (his words, not ours) motion pictures. Consider us very e_XXX_cited.

Nosferatu

Robert Eggers is returning to pure horror territory with his take on F.W. Murnau’s classic Gothic chiller. Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult play the poor, unfortunate souls who find themselves petrified by the power of eponymous bloodsucker, whilst Bill Skarsgård – no stranger to a terrifying transformation – is the man bringing Count Orlok to life (or, umm, undeath?). Even Eggers himself says his Nosferatu is “a scary film.” And who are we to doubt the man who made us mortally afraid of goats?

The Toxic Avenger