Furiosa Trailer Brings Anya Taylor-Joy To George Miller’s Mad Max Saga

After George Miller revisited the dusty, post-apocalyptic world he created with Mad Max and blew our collective minds with Mad Max: Fury Road back in 2015. He's been promising to dig into the history of Charlize Theron's Furiosa character ever since, and finally started shooting last year. Now here comes the first trailer for, to give it its full title, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, featuring Anya Taylor-Joy as the younger Furiosa and Chris Hemsworth in villainous mode…

Here's your synopsis, then: "As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Just from the trailer, it would appear that Miller has brought the same visual punch to Furiosa with some new levels, and we can't wait to see what Taylor-Joy has done with the lead role. Plus: crazed Hemsworth? Will watch.