Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Has The Original Team Back In Action: ‘When The World Is Threatened… Who You Gonna Call?’ – Exclusive Image

For an entire generation of cinemagoers, a certain group of paranormal pest-controllers made them want to grow up to be one thing: a Ghostbuster. The combination of Bill Murray’s Peter Venkman, Dan Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz, Ernie Hudson’s Winston Zeddemore, and the late, great Harold Ramis’s Egon Spengler resulted in a legendary line-up that was equal parts funny and cool. Together they inspired imaginations the world over – and now, the original crew returns for upcoming sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (sans Ramis, whose legacy was a central part of 2021’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife), back in New York City and working alongside a fresh generation of ‘busters. Bring on the slime.

As teased at the end of Afterlife, Winston is core to the crew’s return in the sequel – responsible for reopening the New York firehouse. “Winston’s a wealthy guy now, and he’s funding research into new technology and the science behind ghostbusting,” Hudson tells Empire in our world-exclusive Frozen Empire issue. He won’t be stuck behind the scenes, though. “When the world is threatened… Who you gonna call? He suits up with the rest of them.”

Equally keen to get out on the city streets is Aykroyd’s Ray Stantz. Not that his benefactor agrees. “Ray’s been retired!” explains Aykroyd. “He’s got fitness problems, insurance problems – Winston’s the shot-caller now and he decides Ray should step back from the ghostbusting frontline and just be an advisor. Ray does not like this. Gozer’s gone, but there’s an equally terrible threat emerging from Queens – by way of the Indus Valley – and Ray wants to be out there, driving the Cadillac.” And there was no chance Bill Murray was going to miss the fun. “Bill had always been hesitant [about coming back to Ghostbusters], and for good reason: his bar for greatness is very high,” admits Jason Reitman, who helmed Afterlife, and produces and co-writes Frozen Empire with its director Gil Kenan. “But he loves Gil and has history with him [on 2008’s City Of Ember], so there was no question he’d be here [for Frozen Empire].”

Assembling the legendary Ghostbusters for another New York adventure had Kenan intent on living up to the legacy of the one and only Ivan Reitman – Jason’s father, who directed the original two Ghostbusters movies. “Not a day went by when I didn’t ask myself, ‘How would Ivan handle this?’” says Kenan. “I wanted that same approach to character, comedy and scares he had on the first two Ghostbusters. This one feels more connected to those movies than Afterlife was.” Get ready: it’s time to cross the streams.