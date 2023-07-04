The Boys Is About To Get Even More Shocking Than That Explosive Season 3 Scene: ‘Gen V Has Some Really Crazy Shit In It’

Few people in Hollywood have the ability to shock like Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. From Superbad onwards, the writer/director/producers have been proliferating Hollywood with wild images and gags to make you choke on your popcorn – and they’ve showed no signs of slowing down. Just look at last year’s Season 3 of The Boys, their Prime Video series adaptation of Garth Ennis’ comics, spinning a no-holds-barred superhero satire where great power leads to head-spinning irresponsibility. Not only did that season bring the comics’ infamous, orgiastic ‘Herogasm’ event to the screen, but it contained something even more jaw-dropping: an elaborate sex-act-gone-wrong that’s almost impossible to describe – with the Ant-Man-esque Termite learning the horrifying consequences of re-embiggening while, erm, running around inside a sensitive piece of someone else’s anatomy.

The result was astoundingly gory – and there’s plenty more where that came from. Speaking to Empire, Rogen and Goldberg promised considerable carnage to come, not just in The Boys Season 4, but in spin-off series Gen V, and the second run of their equally-explosive animated show Invincible. There are scenes just as shocking in “every single one of them,” says Rogen. “Gen V has some really crazy shit in it. The fact that they’re in college, they’re a little younger, makes it more shocking maybe.” There’s no limit to the insanity they’re able to bring onto the screen. “In general, if you’re making an R-rated thing, they let you do whatever the fuck you want, unless there’s some real legal thing that they think you might be bumping against,” Rogen says. “With The Boys, maybe it requires one extra five-minutes phone call, where they’re like, ‘Really?’, and you’re like, ‘Really.’ There are other things you’re on hours of phone calls about that are so much less interesting than that.”