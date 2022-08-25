  1. Home
Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins The Boys For Season 4

Jeffrey Dean Morgan
by James White |
Posted
People:
Eric Kripke
Jensen Ackles
Jared Padalecki
Jim Beaver
Jeffrey Dean Morgan

The Boys' Eric Kripke just can't stop adding people from his past gig. The latest Supernatural veteran making the leap to the superhero satire is Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Details for his character remain unknown for now, and he'll be a recurring guest star rather than a regular (which probably also has something to do with scheduling around his Walking Dead spin-off duties).

Having played Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) demon-hunting father John Winchester, he'll now follow Ackles and fellow Supernatural alumnus Jim Beaver to the series.

It also marks Kripke making good on a promise between the two (even if it'll be a season later than planned).

The Boys team are now shooting the fourth season, which will arrive on Prime Video next year alongside new college-set spin-off series Gen V.

