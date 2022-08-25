Jeffrey Dean Morgan Joins The Boys For Season 4

The Boys' Eric Kripke just can't stop adding people from his past gig. The latest Supernatural veteran making the leap to the superhero satire is Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Details for his character remain unknown for now, and he'll be a recurring guest star rather than a regular (which probably also has something to do with scheduling around his Walking Dead spin-off duties).

Having played Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean's (Jensen Ackles) demon-hunting father John Winchester, he'll now follow Ackles and fellow Supernatural alumnus Jim Beaver to the series.

It also marks Kripke making good on a promise between the two (even if it'll be a season later than planned).