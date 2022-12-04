Teaser For The Boys Spin-Off Gen V Promises More Bloody Madness

If you were at all thinking that Gen V, the college-set spin-off from Prime Video's wild superhero satire and comic book adaptation The Boys would somehow be toned down… Here is the first look to disabuse you of that notion. It's full of blood, guts and… puppets?

Yes, as well as revealing that Clancy Brown, Jason Ritter and Alexander Calvert are all part of the show, the teaser gives a real taste of the show and based on this, we'd say that's primarily iron with all the blood spraying.

Gen V explores the lives of hormonal Supes who are competing for the top ranking at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes, run by Vought International, a big player in the main series.

The show’s cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas and Marco Pigossi.