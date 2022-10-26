Sausage Party Spin-Off Series Foodtopia On The Way In 2024

Given the endless, gaping maw of streaming content, it was only a matter of time before this happened… Sausage Party is spawning a TV spin-off. Prime Video has ordered up eight episodes of Sausage Party: Foodtopia.

Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who co-wrote and co-produced the 2016 animated comedy, are behind the spin-off. The movie, saw Rogen's Frank, a sausage in a supermarket trying to figure out the nature of his existence while also falling for Kristen Wiig's bread role Brenda. It was full of sex jokes, food orgies and craziness.

As for what the show will feature? That's under wrappers, but we can assume more of the same, with Rogen, Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz and Edward Norton returning from the movie's voice cast, with new recruits including Will Forte, Sam Richardson, Natasha Rothwell and Yassir Lester.

"Film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party. But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia. It’s got all the heart, double the puns, and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now,” say Rogen and Goldberg in a statement.

We'll learn more in good time, but right now all we know is that the series will launch on Prime Video in 2024.

