Gen V Trailer Promises Wild College Spin-Off From The Boys

A man being punched through the head! Puppet beheadings! Several characters drenched in blood! Gen V is certainly looking wild. Even if, strangely enough, this trailer keeps all the shocking violence, and awkwardly jettisons any swearing. The trailer also confirms the return of some familiar faces from The Boys – including A-Train himself (Jessie T Usher), stressed-out comms worker Ashley (Colby Minifie), head-popping politician Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), and in-universe film director Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne).

Here’s the official synopsis: “Young, aspiring heroes have their physical and moral boundaries put to the test while competing for Godolkin University's highly coveted top ranking. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.” The series is confirmed to stream on Prime Video from 29 September – to be followed, at some point, by The Boys Season 4. Bring on the college campus carnage.