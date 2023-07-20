The Boys Spin-Off Gen V Confirms September Launch

While we've had a sizzle reel for Gen V, Prime Video's spin-of from outrageous superhero satire The Boys, we were still waiting to learn when it might hit screens. Now we know for sure thanks to an announcement and teaser artwork: September.

Gen V explores the training of the first generation of supes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given. These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking.

They quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.

The cast for this one features Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi, plus guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as appearances from Jessie T Usher, Colby Minifie, and PJ Byrne, all reprising their roles from The Boys.