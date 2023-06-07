Ahsoka Release Date Confirmed For August On Disney+

The character, played in live-action form by Rosario Dawson, debuted in The Clone Wars movie and its subsequent series, devised by George Lucas, along with his padawan Dave Filoni, as a teenaged apprentice to Anakin Skywalker. Since then, Ahsoka has seen her master turn to the Dark Side, rejected the doctrine of the Jedi Order, aided the Rebellion against the Empire, teamed up with the crew of the Ghost, faced off against Vader, taken a trip through the World Between Worlds – and all that before she even made her live-action debut, crossing paths with Din Djarin and Grogu in The Mandalorian, and meeting Luke Skywalker himself in The Book Of Boba Fett. Now, she’s stepping into the limelight in Ahsoka.