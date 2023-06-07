Ahsoka Release Date Confirmed For August On Disney+

She's our next cover star. We've talked to the person who plays her and the one guiding her behind the scenes. And we've shown you an image of one of her antagonists. But we know you've been waiting to learn when Ahsoka Tano will be back on our screens. And we know the date now – Ahsoka will launch on Disney+ on 23 August.
The character, played in live-action form by Rosario Dawson, debuted in The Clone Wars movie and its subsequent series, devised by George Lucas, along with his padawan Dave Filoni, as a teenaged apprentice to Anakin Skywalker. Since then, Ahsoka has seen her master turn to the Dark Side, rejected the doctrine of the Jedi Order, aided the Rebellion against the Empire, teamed up with the crew of the Ghost, faced off against Vader, taken a trip through the World Between Worlds – and all that before she even made her live-action debut, crossing paths with Din Djarin and Grogu in The Mandalorian, and meeting Luke Skywalker himself in The Book Of Boba Fett. Now, she’s stepping into the limelight in Ahsoka.
The series will see her reunite with some of her old Rebels acquaintances while also dealing with threats from Imperial remnants – the most dangerous of which is Grand Admiral Thrawn, brought to life here by Lars Mikkelsen.
So, yes, now we know that Ahsoka will be back in action from 23 August, as seen in a new TV spot, which you can watch below.