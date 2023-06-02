Empire’s World-Exclusive Ahsoka Covers Revealed

Warrior. Outcast. Jedi? Over a decade ago, Star Wars fans were introduced to Anakin Skywalker’s blue-eyed, orange-skinned apprentice Ahsoka Tano in animated series The Clone Wars, before seeing her in Rebels and Tales Of The Jedi. Then, as the galaxy far, far away spread its live-action wings across the small screen, she reappeared in the form of Rosario Dawson, helping Grogu hone his Force abilities in The Mandalorian and meeting definitely-a-Jedi Luke Skywalker in The Book Of Boba Fett. Now, Ahsoka is striding into the spotlight, headlining her very own series on Disney+ this summer.

In the new issue of Empire, we take a world-exclusive look at Dave Filoni’s iconic animated Star Wars character’s move to live-action leading lady – including brand new interviews, never-before-seen images, and much more. We talk to creator Filoni, Dawson, her co-stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, the late Ray Stevenson, Lars Mikkelsen and Diana Lee Inosanto, plus producer Jon Favreau about Ahsoka’s long and winding road to her own solo show, learning how the series intersects with the world already established in Rebels and beyond, and where this galactic gang is heading next. We sense much excitement in you.

This month’s glimmering, gold-foiled newsstand cover sees Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka with her dual lightsabers in hand, ready to spring into action.