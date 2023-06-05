Ahsoka: Who Is This Mysterious Inquisitor? – Exclusive Image

Across various mediums now, the evil Inquisitors have been causing all kinds of havoc in the Star Wars universe. First, they popped up in animated form in Rebels – fearsome Jedi hunters, tracking down any surviving Force-wielding heroes in the wake of Order 66 to wipe out the galaxy’s good guys. Then, they turned up in the Jedi: Fallen Order video game, coming after Cal Kestis and co. And in Obi-Wan Kenobi they made their live-action debut, with Moses Ingram’s Reva – aka the Third Sister – chasing down Ewan McGregor’s lonesome hero. Generally, the Inquisitors – an elite squad of former Jedi, drawn to the Dark Side – have featured in a specific era of the Star Wars timeline: between Palpatine’s initial rise to (unlimited) power, and the beginning of the original trilogy. But by the looks of things – and as seen in our exclusive image above – there’ll be an Inquisitor involved in the upcoming Ahsoka series.

Start your investigations now, people. With Ahsoka set to take place in the same post-Return Of The Jedi period as The Mandalorian, there shouldn’t be any Inquisitors left at this point. Several of them are – SPOILER ALERT – taken out at the end of Rebels Season 2, and bumped off in the Jedi games too. After the fall of the Empire, the time of the Inquisitors should well and truly be over. And yet, the distinctive dual-ended red lightsaber, with a handy circular handle in the middle, is undoubtedly that of Vader’s personal anti-Jedi hit-squad. Get a load of that formidable armour, too.