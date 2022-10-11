Whether you use your television for movies, TV shows or video games, an equally impressive performance across visuals and audio is key. While smart TVs are equipped with 4K UHD LED screens capable of delivering awe-inspiring crisp images, alive with colour, spectacle and depth, even the best TVs often fall short when it comes to audio.

The reason for this imbalance is down to a simple case of physics. Flatscreen TVs, with their thin-line bodies and non-existent bevelling, don’t have the space for the speaker arrays required to deliver immersive and cinematic audio experiences.

The best soundbar deals in the Prime Early Access Sale:

Echo Studio View offer Offers directional audio from five speakers and excellent audio profiling from Dolby Atmos. Automatically adapts to room acoustics. Includes Alexa.

A 7.1.2 surround-sound system would be the ultimate remedy to this ill, but most of us don’t have the space (or cash) required to facilitate such tech. Thankfully, for less than £300, you can solve all of your audio woes.

Soundbars are low-profile devices filled with speakers focussed on one thing - delivering the best sound possible. As demonstrated by our budget and sub-£200 soundbar articles, this is true no matter the price. However, as the price begins to creep towards £300, we start to see some exciting features become more prevalent - most notably Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support. We also begin to see soundbars implementing clever tech to subvert the limitations of 2.1 configurations or, even better, jamming even more drivers into their unassuming shells.

To help you find the best soundbar for under £300, we’ve rounded up our favourites below.

What we look for in the best soundbars under £300:

Tone

A soundbar with a balanced and enjoyable tone is next to useless. For a soundbar to provide an excellent audio experience across movies, TV shows and music, it needs to have a solid mix of bass, mid and treble.

Bass frequencies take care of audio’s low-end, adding punch and presence. Action movies are more exciting, horrors more atmospheric and music more energetic with a good bass response. The majority of sound falls into the mid-range, including dialogue, so these frequencies are respected: they need to be clear and well-separated to avoid muffled audio. Finally, high frequencies require careful handling - they carry across a lot of bright and open details.

Output

Output can be a useful guide as to soundbar volume. However, it must be considered alongside other specifications.

Measured in wattage (W), output isn’t a measure of volume but the amount of power going into an amplifier. The amplifier signal pushes out of the drivers (aka speakers), which have a sensitivity rating measured in decibels (dB). This is the bit we all associate with volume.

The higher the output, the higher the decibels. Note, however, that a 60w speaker will not be twice as loud as a 30w speaker. Decibel gains are incremental - doubling wattage adds only 3dB.

Due to the myriad factors that go into determining a soundbar's volume, including output, speaker sensitivity and component quality, some manufacturers choose not to report output wattage.

Frequency Response

Frequency response measures the audible frequencies a driver can deliver, and it can be a good indicator of the overall sound quality of a soundbar. Frequency response can also give an insight into the relationship between a soundbar and a subwoofer.

The average audible spectrum of the human ear is 20Hz to 20kHz. Picking a soundbar with a good coverage of these frequencies will help deliver a complete sound capable of powerful bass and glistening highs. It’s not the end of the world if a soundbar falls a tad short - as we age, many lose the ability to hear the extremes within this range. As with output, some manufacturers don’t report on this.

Connectivity

Connectivity determines how the soundbar receives input. The more connections there are, the greater a soundbar’s flexibility.

HDMI interfaces allow for high-quality low-latency digital signal transfers, and ARC and eARC support can streamline a home cinema audio setup across multiple devices. Optical interfaces are another form of digital connection. Bluetooth, NFC and WiFi connections are excellent for creating clutter-free, cableless entertainment hubs.

RCA and 3.5mm aux-in interfaces add a universality to soundbar connections but are more limited in application when setting up a comprehensive, modern home cinema.

Audio Format Support

Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support allows a soundbar to pump out immersive, three-dimensional audio. The two audio formats are industry-leading examples of object-based surround sound, which add above and below channels to the traditional horizontal surround layouts. Support for these immersive audio formats is typically found on more expensive units.

Some manufacturers will include proprietary software that aims at producing a similar experience.

Size

The physical size of a soundbar is crucial to the success of a home entertainment setup. Many of the more accomplished soundbars are very long and heavy. Some can be wall-mounted for convenience. We can’t tell you what’s right - it’s all down the available space. One thing that’s worth remembering is that tall soundbars can block the IR receiver of short-legged TVs.

Just so you know, while we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this page, we never allow this to influence product selections.

The Best Soundbars Under £300

Wharfedale Vista 200s

Philips B8505/10

Bose TV Speaker

Sony HT-X5800 All-In-One

Denon DHT-S316 with Subwoofer

Orbitsound BAR A70 with Subwoofer

Wharfedale Vista 200s

The Wharfedale Vista 200s is a soundbar done right. The bar carries two 30W stereo drivers with reflex ports, offering coverage across high, mid and bass frequencies. Likewise, the subwoofer carries a warm, rounded response that is powerful without dominating or muffling the audio field. The stereo performance is pleasingly wide and immersive, there are three equaliser settings (movie, music and new) and the connections allow for plenty of flexibility when setting up. There’s very little in the way of flash here, but what's included is of an excellent quality.

Pros: Reliable, quality build and performance

Cons: Limited EQs, no Dolby Atmos or DTS support

Specifications:

Frequency Response (Soundbar): 40Hz - 20kHz

Frequency Response (Subwoofer): 40Hz - 120kHz

Total Output: 120W

Connections: HDMI (ARC support), Optical, Coaxial, RCA, Bluetooth 4.2

Size (Soundbar): 62 x 900 x 92 mm

Size (Subwoofer): 409 x 120 x 300 mm

Philips B8505/10 with Subwoofer

The Philips B8505/10 Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer provides a powerful and cinematic audio experience, not only from the 240W output but the immersive magic of Dolby Atmos. Though, as a 2.1 setup, the Atmos 3D audio is mostly virtual, it’s well accomplished and engrossing nonetheless. While movies are given great weight and audio presence, music is treated well too, with plenty of bounce and grunt pushing through the grill. As an Alexa-enabled device, there’s voice control onboard and the ability to integrate the bar into a smart home ecosystem. The B8505 also supports DTS Play-Fi, a wireless system that can connect audio devices throughout the home.

Pros: Excellent sound and feature set

Cons: On-bar display not discreet

Specifications:

Frequency Response (Soundbar): 160Hz - 20kHz

Frequency Response (Subwoofer): 40Hz - 160kHz

Total Output: 240W

Audio Processing: Dolby Atmos

Connections: HDMI (eARC support), USB, Optical, WiFi, 3.5mm, Bluetooth 4.2, DTS Play-Fi, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect

Size/Weight (Soundbar): 900 x 57 x 110 mm, 2.4kg

Size/ Weight (Subwoofer): 122 x 403 x 300 mm, 4.5kg

Bose TV Speaker

Never one for superfluous branding, the Bose TV Speaker does what it says on the tin. Though small and unassuming, it carries three drivers (two diagonal, one central) to deliver a broad and rich tone that enlivens whatever is on screen. There’s a pleasant kick to the bass, though growl-lovers will want to take advantage of the bass module connector port. While controls and operation are to a minimum, there's an optional dialogue mode, which amps up the human vocal range for increased clarity. It’s a simple device connecting to a TV set via a single connection: either HDMI or optical. HDMI is preferable, as it allows the CEC for simplified TV operation.

Matching its sparse naming conventions, Bose is also tight-lipped with the exact specifications of the TV Speaker. All we can say is that, whatever the frequency response and wattage may be, it sounds great.

Pros: Solid Bose audio with plenty of oomph

Cons: No sub, limited controls and operations

Specifications:

Connections: HDMI (ARC support), Optical, Bluetooth 4.2, Bass Module Connection

Size/Weight (Soundbar): 56 x 594 x 102 mm, 1.96kg

Sony HT-X5800 All-In-One

The Sony HT-X5800 is an all-in-one soundbar, breaking free from the restraints of simple 2.1 configurations by including two in-built subwoofers to deliver an extra aural wallop. Backing up this power is support for both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. When these formats aren’t present, Sony’s own Vertical Surround Engine can take over, working magic behind the scenes to upscale standard audio to a 7.1.2 experience. The HT-X5800’s support for 4K and Dolby Vision passthrough is another win for anyone looking to set up a simple-yet-diverse home cinema. Bluetooth is also onboard for wireless connectivity, which is especially useful for listening to music and podcasts.

Pros: Space-saving access to virtual cinematic audio

Cons: Bass isn't always subtle, virtual 3D surround still isn’t as good as the real deal

Specifications:

Audio Processing: Dolby Atmos, DTS:X

Connections: HDMI (eARC support), Optical, USB Type-A, Bluetooth 5.0

Size/Weight (Soundbar): 64 x 890 x 96 mm, 3.1kg

Denon DHT-S316 with Subwoofer

The Denon DHT-S316 delivers impactful audio, full of clarity and dynamism. The speaker configuration provides a wide stereo field that is immersive and introduces a real sense of space into movie and TV show audio. This quality is also demonstrated with the DTS: Virtual:X support. Though setup is quick, all thanks to the one-cable design, but the remote control takes more time to get used to. There are plenty of functions and configurations to be experimented with, ensuring that you can find the correct settings for your content.

Pros: Low profile, rich sound, wide audio and easy installation

Cons: Large remote control, some audio modes are restricted by the 2.1 speaker configuration

Specifications:

Total Output: 160W

Audio Processing: DTS Virtual:X

Connections: HDMI (ARC support), Optical, 3.5mm, Bluetooth

Size/Weight (Soundbar): 54 x 900 x 83 mm, 1.8kg

Size/ Weight (Subwoofer): 342 x 171 x 318 mm, 5.2kg

Orbitsound BAR A70 with Subwoofer

The Orbitsound BAR A70, complete with a wireless subwoofer, offers a compelling package for movie-audio connoisseurs. From its wooden casing, the BAR A70 can kick out a weight and dynamic performance. There are five drivers dedicated to his process - two of which are side-mounted to expand the audio field as part of Ortbitsound’s AirSound technology. This tech also splits off dialogue into a separate channel for improved clarity. The sub is a real boon to the BAR A70’s skills, offering a heavy, powerful and dramatic bass thump and richness.

Pros: Excellent movie audio and superb build quality

Cons: Music and TV shows performance average, no ARC

Specifications:

Total Output: 300W

Audio Processing: AirSound

Connections: Optical, 3.5mm, Bluetooth, NFC

Size/Weight (Soundbar): 65 x 750 x 74 mm, 1.9kg

Size/ Weight (Subwoofer): 122 x 403 x 300 mm

READ MORE: The Best TV Streaming Devices