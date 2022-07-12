Whether you’re watching the latest action blockbuster, moody Nordic noir drama or sci-fi romp, the sound mix has been designed and refined with the greatest of care. While a screen with 4K resolution will deliver depth and detail for the eyes, TV show or movie audio provides ambience, tension and joy with just as much precision and intent. So, you need to be able to make sure you can hear it.

While there are some TV sets with cracking audio performance, most flatscreen TVs don't have the space to facilitate the speakers required to do cinematic sound justice. It’s also that case that most of us don’t have the space or budget to deck out our living room with a 7.1 surround sound system. This is where soundbars come in. These unassuming devices sit underneath a TV screen and push out a rich, full and loud audio comparable to having a dedicated surround sound system.

We’ve rounded up the very best soundbars under £200 to help you find some revolutionary sound without breaking the bank. Here, you’ll find compact options that’ll suit home offices, bedrooms and smaller living rooms, right through to units with a companion subwoofer, kicking out some fierce low end to add drama and weight to movies, TV shows and video games.

Prime Day 2022: our soundbar picks

Dimensions/ weight: 7 x 54.8 x 8.6 cm (1.69kg), includes remote control, optical audio input, coaxial audio input, 3.5 mm aux input, Bluetooth, all-in-one speaker

The Best Soundbars Under £200

• LG SJ2 - Best solo soundbar under £100

• JBL Bar 2.0- Best soundbar under £200

• Sony HT-SF150- Great for wall-mounting

• Majority K2- Budget-friendly subwoofer combo

• Roku Streambar- Best innovation

• Panasonic SC-HTB258- Best slim-line subwoofer

• Creative Stage 2.1- Best for desktops

What we look for in the best soundbars under £200:

Output

Output is measured in wattage (W) and refers to the power being pushed through an amplifier. The resulting signal gets kicked out of the speakers to become the bit we all know as volume. The more watts, the louder the soundbar will be.

Output can be used as a rough gauge of a soundbar's volume when considered alongside other factors. It's also worth noting that a 100w speaker will not be twice as loud as a 50w speaker. Decibel gains are incremental, and doubling wattage adds only about three decibels overall.

Several factors determine a soundbar's volume, including output, speaker sensitivity and component quality, so some brands choose not to report output wattage. There’s also no legal requirement for them to do so.

Frequency Response

Frequency response is a measure of the audible frequencies a soundbar can deliver. It can be useful when determining the quality of a speaker system.

20Hz - 20KHz is the average human audio spectrum, so having a soundbar close to these parameters is important for delivering a full sound performance. It’s not the end of the world if a soundbar falls a tad short - as we age, many lose the ability to hear the extremes within this range.

As with power, some brands chose not to report this measurement.

Tone

The tone of a soundbar is hugely important.

A soundbar needs to have punchy bass because the low frequencies add power and presence to movies, TV shows and video games. A well-carried middle frequency range is important because this is where the human voice sits. Many soundbars have features applied to bringing these tones through clearly, with some even dedicating entire speakers to the process. Finally, highs need to be handled with care - too much and everything will sound tinny, but a complete lack of highs will ruin any audio detail.

Connectivity

Connectivity determines how the soundbar receives input, so, the more connections there are, the greater the soundbar’s flexibility.

Bluetooth and WiFi connections are neat and fuss-free, and can often connect to multiple devices, including smartphones and stereos. HDMI connections allow for quality low-latency signal transfers, and HDMI ARC can streamline the audio output across several devices. Optical connections allow digital signals to transfer without a HDMI cable, while RCA and 3.5mm Aux-in connections are widespread physical interfaces, albeit with limited functionality elsewhere.

Size

The physical size of a soundbar is crucial - it can make or break a compact home cinema. It’s worth assessing where a soundbar will sit in relation to a TV’s feet or stand. Additionally, a tall soundbar risks blocking the bottom portion of a screen and IR receivers.

Gallery Best soundbars under £200 1 of 7 Best solo soundbar under £100 Comfortably coming in under the £200 budget, JBL Bar 2.0 is an absolute steal. Sure, it's a standalone soundbar with no satellites or sub, but there's far more going on here than the price tag might suggest. Despite its physical limitations (the whole thing is only about 60cm wide), the bar puts out a surprisingly throaty bass with decent detail and JBL's pseudo surround technology bouncing beams around a room to give the illusion of enveloping sound without the need for physical rear speakers. It doesn't provide a next-level auditory sensation, but at this price, it doesn't need to. Specifications: Output: 80w, Frequency Response: 70Hz - 20kHz, Audio Processing: Dolby Digital, JBL Smart Surround, Connections: HDMI ARC, Optical, Bluetooth 4.2, Size/Weight: 58 x 614 x 90 mm, 1.6kg 2 of 7 Best soundbar under £200 LG's SJ2 soundbar is a compact offering with a rich sound at a fractional cost and footprint of more expensive units. The soundbar holds two speakers to deliver audio detail, while the wireless subwoofer takes care of the booms, rumble and throaty roars needed to bring cinema alive. It's a neat little system that ups the stakes of any movie, TV show or video game pushed through its drivers. Specifications: Output: 160w, Frequency Response: Not available, Audio Processing: Dolby Digital, Connections: Optical, Bluetooth, USB Size (Soundbar): 55 x 660 x 99 mm, Size (Subwoofer): 170 x 300 x 204 mm, Weight (Combined): 4.4kg. 3 of 7 Great for wall-mounting Sony's HT-SF150 sends audio through its S-Force system and a bass reflex unit, which provides a great quality of sound for such a reasonably priced unit. While the absence of a subwoofer does mean that the lower frequencies of the bass response are slightly lacking, the low and mid balance helps push the human voice through in the mix. The design sensibilities on display here are sharp and understated, allowing the soundbar to sit comfortably and stylishly under a television. Specifications: Output: 120w, Frequency Response: 88Hz - 15kHz (approx.), Audio Processing: Dolby Digital, S-Force Front Surround, Connections: HDMI ARC, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Size/Weight: 64 x 900 x 88 mm, 2.4kg 4 of 7 Budget-friendly subwoofer combo This bargain from Majority includes a bar speaker and a wireless subwoofer for thick and rumbling bottom end. Considering the price, it'll easily liven up the audio on your next movie night – and with an HDMI and RCA cable included, it comes bundled with all you need to get set up. The remote is a nice touch for easy control, too. Specifications: Output: 150w, Frequency Response: Not available, Audio Processing: Majority Virtual Surround Sound, Connections: HDMI ARC, AUX In, Optical, Bluetooth, USB Size (Soundbar): 53 x 762 x 69 mm, Size (Subwoofer): 197 x 280 x 197 mm, Weight (Combined): 3.4kg 5 of 7 Best innovation The Roku Streambar is an elegant all-in-one solution for those wanting to add more power to their TV. The soundbar features of the device are great for boosting the volume and dialogue clarity of a TV's audio, while the Roku OS provides access to one of the best TV streaming platforms around, with endless content apps and 4K/60fps HDR playback. Read more about the best streaming devices here. Specifications: Output: Not available, Frequency Response: Not available, Audio Processing: Dolby Audio, Connections: HDMI 2.0, USB 2.0, Optical, WiFi, Bluetooth, Ethernet via separate adapter Size: 30 x 356 x 107 mm, Weight (Combined): 1.1kg 6 of 7 Best slim-line subwoofer The Panasonic SC-HTB258 is a powerful soundbar and wireless sub combo. At 120W, there's plenty rich and dynamic noise being pushed out, with the sub adding gravitas to TV, movies and music alike and the DTS audio processing helps add width and depth to the audio field. It's a compact and elegantly designed unit, and the thin lines of the sub help it fit into any home entertainment setup. Specifications: Output: 120W, Frequency Response: Not available, Audio Processing: Dolby Audio, DTS Digital Surround, Connections: HDMI 1.4, USB 2.0, Optical, Bluetooth Size (Soundbar): 51 x 450 x 135 mm, Size (Subwoofer): 451 x 97 x 307 mm, Weight (Combined): 7.6kg 7 of 7 Best for desktops The Creative Stage 2.1 soundbar and sub combo is something a little different. It's designed for use with a PC monitor, with its low-profile design sitting comfortably atop a desk. The soundbar itself delivers a crisp and clear mid-range performance that fits just as well with TV and movie content as it does video games. Likewise, the sub does what subs do best - bring weight, throat and bounce to all media forms. Of course, it's just as good placed under a TV - especially in a bedroom or smaller living space. Specifications: Output: 160W, Frequency Response: 55-20 kHz, Audio Processing: Not available, Connections: HDMI, 3.5mm audio in, USB 2.0, Optical, Bluetooth Size (Soundbar): 70 x 550 x 78 mm, Size (Subwoofer): 420 x 115 x 250 mm, Weight (Combined): 4.3kg

Frequently Asked Questions

Are soundbars worth it?

If you’re unsatisfied with your current TV audio then yes. Most flatscreen TVs don’t include much room for specialised audio equipment, so getting an external speaker of any kind will give you a much better audio experience. Soundbars are just one example of such and what they offer is simplicity – they’re sleek, tend to be all-in-one units (sometimes with an additional subwoofer speaker), and don’t require much tech know-how to set up.

Can soundbars do surround sound?

Soundbars are, with all the lingo pulled away, long tubes filled with smaller speakers. This means that they’re not true surround sound systems. However, some more advanced and expensive models can offer something akin to surround sound, with audio technology designed to bounce sound across different corners of your living room and fill all four walls. Some options can link up with satellites at a later date to create a true surround sound system.

How do I choose a soundbar?