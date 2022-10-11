It will come as no surprise that projectors hold a special place in our hearts. The cinema experience defines our very existence, and while there will never be a substitute for the real thing, the chance to bring a little bit of theatrical wonder into our homesteads is wonderful indeed.

It's not just cinephiles who seek the thrills of a home projector. A projector has a special appeal for families and friends, who gather indoors and out, to watch movies - both blockbuster and homemade. Likewise, gamers find them an irresistible gadget, allowing multiplayer free-for-alls and heart-stopping championship races to play out in 150-inch-plus glory.

Projector prices can be a little overwhelming at first, especially for anyone with big dreams and a tight budget. Thankfully, there are plenty of options available that are far more affordable. While these options might not carry 4K UHD resolutions and deep HDR10 tech, they can still offer truly immersive and exciting experiences without breaking the bank.

To help you find what you need, we’ve rounded up the best budget projectors available. Our selection includes small portable options that are ready for family gatherings and garden parties, through to mountable units that can be relied on night after night to deliver the latest Blu-ray releases right to your front room. So, whether you’re looking to put together your first home cinema or want to experience your favourite movies under the stars, there’s going to be something here for you.

The best budget projectors

• Philips NeoPix Easy 2+ NPX442 - Best portable projector under £200

• Anker Nebula Mars 2- Best portable projector for movie fans

• Kodak Luma 150- Best ultra-portable projector

• Optoma H184x- Best budget projector for home cinema

• ViewSonic PS501X- Best contrast

• Epson EH-TW740- Best projector features

What we look for in the best budget projectors:

Lumens

A lumen is a measurement of light, indicating the brightness of a light source. As a point of reference, ViewSonic report that a candle sits around 14 lumens, while a sunset comes in at 400 lumens. A bright sunny day is 100,000 lumens.

A projector with between 200-500 lumens ANSI will be right for living rooms and smaller spaces with limited ambient lighting. Larger rooms and brightly lit areas require upwards of 2000 lumens ANSI.

Standardised by the American National Standards Institute, the acronym 'ANSI' should follow any lumen measurement: for example, 1000 ANSI lumens. Some lumens reported on budget projectors are not tested to the ANSI standard and may be inaccurate - we’ve highlighted any instances of this in our selection below.

Resolution

Resolution refers to the number of pixels a projector can display. The more there are, the more precise an image will be. While full-HD 1080p and 4K UHD devices are available, budget projectors are typically limited to 720p. However, when coupled with enough lumens and a deep enough contrast, 720p can still produce an immersive and engaging image quality.

Contrast Ratio

Contrast ratio measures the ratio between the brightest elements of an image and the darkest. A contrast ratio of 3000:1 means that the brightest whites of an image are 3000 times brighter than the darkest blacks. Higher contrast ratios allow an image to have greater detail, atmosphere and realism. Low contrast ratios can cause images to look flat, ill-defined and lifeless.

When it comes to projectors, there is some interplay between contrast ratio and lumen brightness. Lower lumen projectors designed for low-lit indoor spaces can afford lower contrast ratios than a projector intended for large, brightly lit offices.

Speakers

In-built speakers are a common feature of projectors. They are often single or dual speakers sitting at around 1-5w of power. They can be a convenient addition, especially for portable projectors, allowing a device to become a standalone unit.

Though useful, internal projector speakers are no replacement for a dedicated speaker system or soundbar, which typically have excellent bass response and clear dialogue enhancements. Those looking to set up an affordable home cinema will want to look for a projector with quality audio-out interfaces.

Connections

The available input connections determine how a projector receives input. The more interfaces available, the greater its versatility.

Wired connections like HDMI, VGA and RCA are reliable and largely universal - though note only a HDMI connection will get you HD quality images. These connections are common across DVD and Blu-ray players, media streamers, laptops, camcorders and cameras.

Wireless connections are increasingly popular, even on budget projectors. Bluetooth and WiFi connections reduce the need for fussy cabling and installation and can allow smartphone mirroring.

Other useful interfaces include USB and MicroSD ports, allowing access to stored movie and image files using a projector's in-built media platforms. Audio interfaces are also important, with 3.5mm line-outs and AV receivers allowing external speakers to connect. Some wireless connections also facilitate external speakers.

Throw Range

Throw range refers to the distance between the projector and the screen. A single projector has a range of distances it can project an image from, with the closet distance creating a smaller image and a longer distance a larger image. It’s an important specification to consider when purchasing a projector, especially for use in small rooms.