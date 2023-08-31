London Film Festival 2023 Full Line-Up Confirmed

Festival season is well underway, giving lucky audiences around the world an early peek at some of the most exciting movies coming our way in the next few months. The BFI London Film Festival 2023 is now just a few weeks away – kicking off on 4 October, and wrapping on 15 October – and after tantalising confirmations for an opening film (Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn), a closing film (the Daniel Kaluuya co-directed The Kitchen) and other exciting premieres (Aardman’s Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget), the full line-up has now been announced – and it’s packed with major movies from the world’s greatest filmmakers.

The Special Presentations list includes Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron, Garth Davis’ Foe, Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest, and Steve McQueen’s Occupied City. And all of that is just scratching the surface – there are over 250 titles in the full line-up, which you can explore here.

Plus, Empire has our very own gala – our film this year is Molly Manning Walker’s How To Have Sex, a gripping story of three young British women who go on a holiday looking for sun, sea, sand, clubbing, and hook-ups, in what should be a big summer blast. Except, they have to navigate the waters of consent, and the changing friendship dynamics that come with growing up. It’s one not to be missed.

“In preparing this 2023 festival, my colleagues and I have been endlessly buoyed by the artistry, ideas and talented individuals and communities that have come into our orbit,” says Kristy Matheson, BFI London Film Festival Director. “It’s now time to share all this wonder and we can’t wait for audiences to experience it all this October here in London and across the UK with LFF on Tour and online at BFI Player.”