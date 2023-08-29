LaKeith Stanfield Is A Wannabe Messiah In The Trailer For Jeymes Samuel’s The Book Of Clarence

His last film, The Harder They Fall , was an entertaining fusion of Western and hip-hop, with a stacked cast. Hopes are high, therefore, for Jeyes Samuel's follow-up, The Book Of Clarence, which reunites him with LaKeith Stanfield. Check out the first trailer…

Samuel also wrote the script for this one, which promises a bold new take on the timeless Biblical-era epic. Streetwise but down-on-his-luck, Clarence (Stanfield) is struggling to find a better life for his family, while fighting to free himself of debt. Captivated by the power and glory of the rising Messiah and His apostles, he risks everything to carve his own path to a divine life, and ultimately discovers that the redemptive power of belief may be his only way out…