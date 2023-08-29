David Fincher’s The Killer Teaser Shows Michael Fassbender As A Lethal Assassin

Stick to your plan. Trust no-one. Forbid empathy. Anticipate, don’t improvise. This is what it takes if you want to succeed as a hitman, according to Michael Fassbender’s character in The Killer, the new crime thriller from legendary director David Fincher.

Netflix just dropped a heart-pounding teaser for The Killer, which is dialogue-free except for Fassbender’s repetitious voiceover, and uses a pumping bassline and choppy editing to build an incredible sense of energy and tension. If ‘David Fincher’s The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender’ didn’t have you sold, this trailer certainly will. Have a watch here:

Fincher’s first feature since Mank in 2020, The Killer appears to see the director return to the more gritty territory of Gone Girl, Fight Club and The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo. We don’t know much else about it – only that Fassbender is an assassin who, after a fateful near-miss, battles against his employers and himself on an international manhunt that he insists isn’t personal. It also stars Tilda Swinton, glimpsed momentarily in that teaser, and Top Gun: Maverick’s Charles Parnell.