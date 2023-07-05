Killers Of The Flower Moon Trailer Promises A Thunderous Martin Scorsese Crime Epic

When the first trailer for Killers Of The Flower Moon dropped, it was one of the most attention-grabbing teasers of the year – bold, atmospheric, and neatly encapsulating the dark heart of the history Martin Scorsese is bringing to the screen. Well, buckle up, because the latest trailer is another doozy – a bigger, louder, but no less moody look at a ferocious-looking crime story burning with righteous fury. Expect more from Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro (sharing the screen at last!), fresh glimpses of Lily Gladstone’s much-hyped performance, and a masterful sense of control as only Scorsese can deliver.

If this somehow wasn’t already in your list of the most-anticipated films of 2023, that trailer should have shot it up your must-see pile. Every Scorsese film is a must-see – but the director working at this level, with a cast this excellent, and images this arresting? That’s a true cinematic event. As detailed more overtly in this trailer, the film explores a brutal and tragic era of 20th Century American history, in which the Osage people were murdered in a vast conspiracy for their old-rich land – with De Niro as the vicious William Hale, DiCaprio as his nephew Ernest Buckhart, and Lily Gladstone as Osage woman Mollie Kyle. That Ernest and Mollie are in a loving relationship only adds to the conflict.

Here’s the official synopsis: “At the turn of the 20th century, oil brought a fortune to the Osage Nation, who became some of the richest people in the world overnight. The wealth of these Native Americans immediately attracted white interlopers, who manipulated, extorted, and stole as much Osage money as they could before resorting to murder. Based on a true story and told through the improbable romance of Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), “Killers of the Flower Moon” is an epic western crime saga, where real love crosses paths with unspeakable betrayal.”