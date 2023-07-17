  1. Home
The Holdovers: Paul Giamatti’s Stuck At School For The Holidays In The Trailer For Alexander Payne’s New Film

The Holdovers
by James White |
Posted

It's been six years since Alexander Payne last released a film (though he's been a producer on a few and thanked on plenty), but he's back with a new comedy drama and an old collaborator. Paul Giamatti stars in Payne's latest, The Holdovers, which has its first trailer online…

Written by David Hemingson, the film follows a curmudgeonly instructor (Giamatti) at a prestigious American school who is forced to remain on campus during Christmas break to babysit the handful of students with nowhere to go.

Eventually he forms an unlikely bond with one of them – damaged, brainy troublemaker Angus (Dominic Sessa) – and with Mary, the school’s head cook, who has just lost a son in Vietnam (Da’Vine Joy Randolph).

With the cast also including Tate Donovan, Carrie Preston and Michael Provost, the film will be in UK cinemas on 19 January next year.

