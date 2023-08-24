Saoirse Ronan And Paul Mescal’s Marriage Is Challenged In The FOE Trailer

If you can get rising star Paul Mescal in your film, you get Paul Mescal in your film. And if you can pair him with Saoirse Ronan? No brainer? That's the compelling initial hook for sci-fi drama FOE, which has a first trailer online.

Hen (Ronan) and Junior (Mescal) farm a secluded piece of land that has been in Junior’s family for generations, but their quiet life is thrown into turmoil when an uninvited stranger (Aaron Pierre) shows up at their door with a startling proposal.

Yes, that's where the sci-fi angle comes in — the offer is for Junior to go and live on a space station, while a robot version of him is left behind with Hen. Which is, we have to admit, awfully similar to the Beyond The Sea episode from this current season of Black Mirror.

Still, this one is based on Iain Reid’s 2018 novel, and is directed by Lion's Garth Davis, and co-written by Davis and Reid.