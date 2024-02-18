BAFTA Winners 2024: Oppenheimer Bags Seven Awards, Including Best Film And Director – Full List

The biggest night for British film proved to be a major one for Christopher Nolan. After reigniting the summer box office alongside Barbie, his atomic bomb biopic Oppenheimer led the way at the BAFTAs 2024, earning seven awards on the night – including the most hotly-contested categories. As well as Best Film, a Directing win for Nolan himself, and Acting awards for Cillian Murphy (Leading) and Robert Downey Jr. (Supporting), it bagged the likes of Best Score for Ludwig Goransson, Editing, and Cinematography for Hoyte Van Hoytema.

Nolan called it “an incredible honour” to be recognised on home turf in the UK. The ceremony took place at the Royal Festival Hall, “where my mum and dad used to drag me to make me get some culture,” he remembered. “Some of it stuck.” As well as thanking the “fearless and peerless” Cillian Murphy, and his producer – and wife – Emma Thomas (“I love you”) in his Director speech, he spoke about the film’s timely messages. “I do just want to say that our film ends on what I think is a dramatically necessary note of despair,” he said. “But in the real world there are all kinds of individuals and organisations who have [worked to reduce] the number of nuclear weapons in the world.”

In her speech for Best Film, Thomas hailed the film’s director (and her husband), Christopher Nolan. “He is inspired and inspiring,” she said. “He’s often infuriating. He’s always right. I’m always grateful to him for letting me come along for this ride.” Leading actor Cillian Murphy made sure to thank his “Oppen-homies” in his speech, calling Robert Oppenheimer “this colossally knotty, complex character”. To his director, he said: “Thank you for seeing something in me that I didn’t even see myself,” noting that Nolan was “always pushing me, and always demanding excellence.”

In his Supporting Actor speech, Downey Jr. jokingly nodded to his time playing Iron Man. “I then played a guy named Tony in the MCU for about 12 years,” he said, “and then recently that dude, Chris Nolan, suggested I attempt an understated approach as a last-ditch effort to resurrect my dwindling credibility.” Evidently, it worked.

Behind Oppenheimer was Poor Things, which earned five awards on the night – including Leading Actress for Emma Stone, and recognition for Production Design, Costume Design, Make Up & Hair, and VFX. Shouting out her director, she said: “Yorgos, thank you for our friendship and the gift of Bella [Baxter]. I am so thankful for her.” She also thanked screenwriter Tony McNamara, “for the line, ‘I must go punch that baby’. It was life-changing for me.”

Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone Of Interest won in three categories – including, almost paradoxically, Film Not In The English Language and Outstanding British Film. “Foreign film… British film… stunned!” said producer James Wilson. He spoke of the film’s multifaceted creation, noting that it was a “coming together of people in the UK, it was shot entirely in Poland, with a largely German cast.” Its third win came in the Sound category. The Holdovers won two awards, bagging Casting and Supporting Actress for Da’Vine Joy Randolph. “You represent everything that is true and good about this craft,” she said of co-star Paul Giamatti. “I am proud to call you a friend.”

Elsewhere, Anatomy Of A Fall won the award for Original Screenplay, American Fiction came away with Adapted Screenplay, Hayao Miyazaki’s The Boy And The Heron won Animated Feature, 20 Days In Mariupol won Documentary, and Earth Mama was named Outstanding British Debut.

The EE BAFTA Rising Star award – voted for the public – went to How To Have Sex star Mia McKenna-Bruce, who won out amid a hotly-contested group, also including Jacob Elordi, Ayo Edebiri, Phoebe Dynevor and Sophie Wilde. “I’m really obsessed with all of you,” she told her fellow nominees. “It’s an honour to stand alongside you in this.” She thanked How To Have Sex director Molly Manning-Walker “for making me and so many other people feel seen with your film.”

Samantha Morton received the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship award, delivering an emotional speech. “For me, this is really nothing short of a miracle. When I first saw Ken Loach’s Kes on a huge telly that was wheeled into my classroom, I was forever changed,” she said, remembering being bowled over at “seeing poverty and people like me on my screen”. She dedicated her award “to every child in care today. Or has been in care, or is suffering, or who didn’t survive”, and said she made films for her younger self. “You’ll have a life beyond what the government statistics have laid out for you. Because you matter,” she said. Meanwhile, June Givanni – of the June Givanni Pan African Cinema Archive – won Outstanding British Contribution To Cinema. “We could not do what we do without the great visionary work that filmmakers gift to us,” she said. “This award is for us.”

During the ceremony – hosted by David Tennant – there were doggy guests, a special performance from Sophie Ellis-Bextor of the Saltburn-revived smash ‘Murder On The Dancefloor’, and an In Memoriam section soundtracked by Hannah Waddingham, singing ‘Time After Time’ – including remembrances for Carl Weathers, Michael Gambon, Tina Turner, and Lee Sun-Kyun.

Notably, there were no wins for Barbie, Maestro, Past Lives, Killers Of The Flower Moon, Saltburn, Rye Lane or All Of Us Strangers.

So there it is – the British awards ceremony is over, and the Oscars beckon. Can Oppenheimer carry on its momentum into the Hollywood bash? Stay tuned for a few more weeks – and read over the full list of BAFTA 2024 winners here:

BEST FILM

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

DIRECTOR

All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet

The Holdovers - Alexander Payne

Maestro - Bradley Cooper

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

The Zone Of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

LEADING ACTOR

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Barry Keoghan - Saltburn

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Teo Yoo - Past Lives

LEADING ACTRESS

Fantasia Barrino - The Color Purple

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy Of A Fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Vivian Oparah - Rye Lane

Margot Robbie - Barbie

Emma Stone - Poor Things

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Robert De Niro - Killers of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Jacob Elordi - Saltburn

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Paul Mescal - All of Us Strangers

Dominic Sessa - The Holdovers

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

Claire Foy - All of Us Strangers

Sandra Hüller - The Zone of Interest

Rosamund Pike - Saltburn

Da'vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anatomy Of A Fall - Justine Triet, Arthur Harari

Barbie - Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach

The Holdovers - David Hemingson

Maestro - Bradley Cooper, Josh Singer

Past Lives - Celine Song

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

All Of Us Strangers - Andrew Haigh

American Fiction - Cord Jefferson

Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan

Poor Things - Tony McNamara

The Zone Of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

All Of Us Strangers

How To Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

The Zone Of Interest

Wonka

DOCUMENTARY

20 Days In Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie

Wham!

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy Of A Fall

Past Lives

Society Of The Snow

The Zone Of Interest

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Blue Bag Life - Lisa Selby, Rebecca Lloyd Evans, Alex Fry

Bobi Wine: The People's President - Christopher Sharp, Moses Bwayo

Earth Mama - Savanah Leaf, Shirley O'Connor, Medb Riordan

How To Have Sex - Molly Manning Walker

Is There Anybody Out There? - Ella Glendining

ANIMATED FILM

The Boy And The Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro - Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer - Hoyte van Hoytema

Poor Things - Robbie Ryan

The Zone Of Interest - Łukasz Żal

EDITING

Anatomy Of A Fall - Laurent Sénéchal

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Thelma Schoonmaker

Oppenheimer - Jennifer Lame

Poor Things - Yorgos Mavropsaridis

The Zone Of Interest - Paul Watts

ORIGINAL SCORE

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Robbie Robertson

Oppenheimer - Ludwig Göransson

Poor Things - Jerskin Fendrix

Saltburn - Anthony Willis

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse - Daniel Pemberton

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbie - Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Jack Fisk, Adam Willis

Oppenheimer - Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman

Poor Things - Shona Heath, James Price, Zsuzsa Mihalek

The Zone Of Interest - Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś, Katarzyna Sikora

COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie - Jacqueline Durran

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Jacqueline West

Napoleon - Dave Crossman, Janty Yates

Oppenheimer - Ellen Mirojnick

Poor Things - Holly Waddington

MAKE UP & HAIR

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Kay Georgiou, Thomas Nellen

Maestro - Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro, Lori McCoy-Bell

Napoleon - Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber, Julia Vernon

Oppenheimer - Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer, Ahou Mofid

Poor Things - Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier, Josh Weston

SOUND

Ferrari - Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff, Bernard Weiser

Maestro - Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder, Dean Zupancic

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro, Mark Taylor

Oppenheimer - Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell, Gary A. Rizzo

The Zone Of Interest - Johnnie Burn, Tarn Willers

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator - Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley, Jay Cooper

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 - Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One - Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland, Alex Wuttke

Napoleon - Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet

Poor Things - Simon Hughes

CASTING

All Of Us Strangers - Kahleen Crawford

Anatomy Of A Fall - Cynthia Arra

The Holdovers - Susan Shopmaker

How To Have Sex - Isabella Odoffin

Killers Of The Flower Moon - Ellen Lewis, Rene Haynes

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

Crab Day - Ross Stringer, Bartosz Stanislawek, Aleksandra Sykulak

Visible Mending - Samantha Moore, Tilley Bancroft

Wild Summon - Karni Arieli, Saul Freed, Jay Woolley

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Festival Of Slaps - Abdou Cissé, Cheri Darbon, George Telfer

Gorka - Joe Weiland, Alex Jefferson

Jellyfish And Lobster - Yasmin Afifi, Elizabeth Rufai

Such A Lovely Day - Simon Woods, Polly Stokes, Emma Norton, Kate Phibbs

Yellow - Elham Ehsas, Dina Mousawi, Azeem Bhati, Yiannis Manolopoulos

EE RISING STAR

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde

OUTSTANDING BRITISH CONTRIBUTION TO CINEMA

June Givanni

BAFTA FELLOWSHIP AWARD