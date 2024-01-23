Oscar Nominees 2024: Oppenheimer And Poor Things Lead Nominations – Read The Full List

After dominating the categories at the BAFTA nominations last week, Oppenheimer’s momentum in awards season continues: the Oscar nominees for 2024 have been unveiled, and Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb biopic has received the highest number of nominations. The three-hour historical drama that blew up the box office has been hailed across 13 categories at this year’s awards – including Best Picture, Directing, Leading Actor for Cillian Murphy, Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Supporting Actress for Emily Blunt, and Adapted Screenplay.
Hot on Oppenheimer’s heels is Poor Things, with 11 nominations. Yorgos Lanthimos picked up a Directing nomination, with Emma Stone up for Leading Actress, and Mark Ruffalo up for Supporting Actor – plus the film is in the running for Best Picture, and Adapted Screenplay. Killers Of The Flower Moon also fared well with 10 nominations – including Martin Scorsese for Directing and Lily Gladstone for Leading Actress (both missed in the BAFTA nominations), and Robert De Niro for Supporting Actor. Barbie received eight nominations – including Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay, as well as Ryan Gosling for Supporting Actor, and America Ferrera for Supporting Actress. However, Greta Gerwig was missed on the Directing front, while Margot Robbie also (somehow) missed out on Leading Actress.
Elsewhere, The Zone Of Interest fared well – it’s nominated in five categories, including Best Picture, Directing, International Feature Film, and Adapted Screenplay – as did Anatomy Of A Fall. Justine Triet’s French-language thriller saw her nominated for Directing, with the film among the lists for Best Picture and Original Screenplay as well as a nod for Sandra Hüller for Leading Actress. Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction is also up for Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay, with Jeffrey Wright nominated for Leading Actor, and Sterling K. Brown for Supporting Actor. And The Holdovers was another five-time nominee, including recognition for Paul Giamatti in Leading Actor, Da’Vine Joy Randolph for Supporting Actress, and Original Screenplay.
Studio Ghibli fans should be pleased to see The Boy And The Heron rubbing shoulders alongside Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and Nimona in the Animated Feature Film category (though Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem missed out). John Williams continues to be lauded as an all-time great composer, receiving a Score nomination for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. Barbie is dominating the Original Song category, with ‘I’m Just Ken’ and ‘What Was I Made For?’ going toe-to-toe (alongside ‘The Fire Inside’, from Cheeto movie Flamin’ Hot). Godzilla Minus One has been nominated for Visual Effects, in acknowledgement of its astonishing city-smashing sequences. And Wes Anderson received a nomination in the Live-Action Short Film category for his Roald Dahl adaptation The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar.
The biggest snub seems to be All Of Us Strangers, which largely missed out on nominations – though Greta Lee also went unrecognised for her performance in Past Lives, and there was a smaller showing for The Color Purple than expected. Plus, momentum for breakout performers Dominic Sessa in The Holdovers and Charles Melton in May December didn’t translate in nominations on the day.
Expect the conversation to continue until the Oscars 2024 ceremony unfolds at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday 10 March. In the meantime, pore over the full list of nominees below, and prepare to place your bets:
BEST PICTURE
American Fiction
Anatomy Of A Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone Of Interest
DIRECTING
Justine Triet – Anatomy Of A Fall
Martin Scorsese – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone Of Interest
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy Of A Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone Of Interest
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Anatomy Of A Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
The Boy And The Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society Of The Snow
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone Of Interest
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Barbie
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
FILM EDITING
Anatomy Of A Fall
The Holdovers
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
COSTUME DESIGN
Barbie
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society Of The Snow
ORIGINAL SONG
‘The Fire Inside’ – Flamin’ Hot – Diane Warren
‘I’m Just Ken’ – Barbie – Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt
‘It Never Went Away’ – American Symphony – Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson
‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)’ – Killers Of The Flower Moon – Scott George
‘What Was I Made For’ – Barbie – Billie Eilish And Finneas
ORIGINAL SCORE
American Fiction
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
SOUND
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone Of Interest
VISUAL EFFECTS
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
CINEMATOGRAPHY
El Conde – Edward Lachman
Killers Of The Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto
Maestro – Matthew Libatique
Oppenheimer – Hoyte Van Hoytema
Poor Things – Robbie Ryan
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill A Tiger
20 Days In Mariupol
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
The ABCs Of Book Banning
The Barber Of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wai Po
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
The After
Invincible
Knight Of Fortune
Red, White And Blue
The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar
BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Letter To A Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War Is Over! Inspired By The Music Of John & Yoko