Oscar Nominees 2024: Oppenheimer And Poor Things Lead Nominations – Read The Full List

After dominating the categories at the BAFTA nominations last week, Oppenheimer’s momentum in awards season continues: the Oscar nominees for 2024 have been unveiled, and Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb biopic has received the highest number of nominations. The three-hour historical drama that blew up the box office has been hailed across 13 categories at this year’s awards – including Best Picture, Directing, Leading Actor for Cillian Murphy, Supporting Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Supporting Actress for Emily Blunt, and Adapted Screenplay.

Hot on Oppenheimer’s heels is Poor Things, with 11 nominations. Yorgos Lanthimos picked up a Directing nomination, with Emma Stone up for Leading Actress, and Mark Ruffalo up for Supporting Actor – plus the film is in the running for Best Picture, and Adapted Screenplay. Killers Of The Flower Moon also fared well with 10 nominations – including Martin Scorsese for Directing and Lily Gladstone for Leading Actress (both missed in the BAFTA nominations), and Robert De Niro for Supporting Actor. Barbie received eight nominations – including Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay, as well as Ryan Gosling for Supporting Actor, and America Ferrera for Supporting Actress. However, Greta Gerwig was missed on the Directing front, while Margot Robbie also (somehow) missed out on Leading Actress.

Elsewhere, The Zone Of Interest fared well – it’s nominated in five categories, including Best Picture, Directing, International Feature Film, and Adapted Screenplay – as did Anatomy Of A Fall. Justine Triet’s French-language thriller saw her nominated for Directing, with the film among the lists for Best Picture and Original Screenplay as well as a nod for Sandra Hüller for Leading Actress. Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction is also up for Best Picture and Adapted Screenplay, with Jeffrey Wright nominated for Leading Actor, and Sterling K. Brown for Supporting Actor. And The Holdovers was another five-time nominee, including recognition for Paul Giamatti in Leading Actor, Da’Vine Joy Randolph for Supporting Actress, and Original Screenplay.

Studio Ghibli fans should be pleased to see The Boy And The Heron rubbing shoulders alongside Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse and Nimona in the Animated Feature Film category (though Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem missed out). John Williams continues to be lauded as an all-time great composer, receiving a Score nomination for Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny. Barbie is dominating the Original Song category, with ‘I’m Just Ken’ and ‘What Was I Made For?’ going toe-to-toe (alongside ‘The Fire Inside’, from Cheeto movie Flamin’ Hot). Godzilla Minus One has been nominated for Visual Effects, in acknowledgement of its astonishing city-smashing sequences. And Wes Anderson received a nomination in the Live-Action Short Film category for his Roald Dahl adaptation The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar.

The biggest snub seems to be All Of Us Strangers, which largely missed out on nominations – though Greta Lee also went unrecognised for her performance in Past Lives, and there was a smaller showing for The Color Purple than expected. Plus, momentum for breakout performers Dominic Sessa in The Holdovers and Charles Melton in May December didn’t translate in nominations on the day.

Expect the conversation to continue until the Oscars 2024 ceremony unfolds at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Sunday 10 March. In the meantime, pore over the full list of nominees below, and prepare to place your bets:

BEST PICTURE

American Fiction

Anatomy Of A Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

DIRECTING

Justine Triet – Anatomy Of A Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone Of Interest

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy Of A Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

The Boy And The Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Io Capitano

Perfect Days

Society Of The Snow

The Teachers’ Lounge

The Zone Of Interest

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Barbie

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

FILM EDITING

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

COSTUME DESIGN

Barbie

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society Of The Snow

ORIGINAL SONG

‘The Fire Inside’ – Flamin’ Hot – Diane Warren

‘I’m Just Ken’ – Barbie – Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt

‘It Never Went Away’ – American Symphony – Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson

‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)’ – Killers Of The Flower Moon – Scott George

‘What Was I Made For’ – Barbie – Billie Eilish And Finneas

ORIGINAL SCORE

American Fiction

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

SOUND

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone Of Interest

VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

CINEMATOGRAPHY

El Conde – Edward Lachman

Killers Of The Flower Moon – Rodrigo Prieto

Maestro – Matthew Libatique

Oppenheimer – Hoyte Van Hoytema

Poor Things – Robbie Ryan

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill A Tiger

20 Days In Mariupol

DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM

The ABCs Of Book Banning

The Barber Of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

The After

Invincible

Knight Of Fortune

Red, White And Blue

The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar

BEST ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Letter To A Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme