Ahsoka Features An Animatronic Loth-Cat From The Creators Of Grogu: ‘The Detail Was Next-Level,’ Says Rosario Dawson – Exclusive

One of the biggest joys of Star Wars has always been its menagerie of creatures – the cuddly (and occasionally not-so-cuddly) Ewoks, the ‘Heheyyy’-ing Anzellans, the trilling Porgs, the jabbering Jawas, the ‘Maclunkey’-ing Greedo… the list goes on. Few have exploded in popularity quite so much as Grogu, the artist formerly known as ‘Baby Yoda’, whose arrival in The Mandalorian was kept a total secret – and whose emotive puppetry, courtesy of Legacy Effects, wowed audiences and Werner Herzog alike. But get ready – because in the upcoming Ahsoka series, a fan-favourite creature from the animated Star Wars Rebels is about to get its close-up in live-action, ready to win hearts the world over. Make way for the Loth-cat.

As revealed in the Ahsoka trailer, the cuddly critters native to the planet Lothal will be factoring into Ahsoka Tano’s solo adventure – and while the creatures’ brief appearances in The Mandalorian have been CGI, the one here is a fresh animatronic from the Legacy team. “It was real, it was there!” says Mary Elizabeth Winstead – who plays the live-action Hera Syndulla in Ahsoka – when speaking to Empire at Star Wars Celebration. The Loth-cat puppet was a particular favourite of Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who’s bringing Rebels’ Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren into live-action. “That was my little buddy!” she laughs. “That cat, the complexity of the design… I mean, it has a real skeleton under there, because that’s how they control such intense facial expressions and everything.”