Empire’s World-Exclusive Secret Invasion Covers Revealed

Ever since a certain shape-shifting alien species turned up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been waiting to see what Skrull-duggery might await. Back in Captain Marvel, it turned out the pointy-eared Skrulls were not the evil masterminds they’d been teased as – and were in fact being hunted by the nefarious Kree. Now, in Secret Invasion, the Skrulls are back with a vengeance, a rebel faction causing chaos on Earth with a long-held grudge – and since they could be, well, anybody, nobody can be trusted. Of all the scrapes Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury has faced in the past 15 years on screen – from aliens swarming New York, to his own government agency turning against him, to being reduced to a pile of dust – this might be the most daunting yet.

In the new issue of Empire, we take a deep dive into a subterfuge-filled spy saga unlike any other tale in the MCU – grounded, gritty, and full of twists and turns. In a world-exclusive, we speak to Samuel L. Jackson himself, plus Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Don Cheadle, franchise newcomers Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke, director Ali Selim, and producer Jonathan Schwartz to get the low-down on the MCU’s new noir drama. It’s a fully unredacted report packed with never-before-seen images to get you primed for Fury’s most dastardly mission.

This month’s newsstand cover sees Nick Fury and green-skinned ally Talos ready to face their toughest challenge yet.

And the subscriber cover is a Skrull-centric riff on the classic Being John Malkovich poster (‘Being Nick Fury’, anyone?), created exclusively for Empire by Justin Metz.

Plus, we catch up with Michael J. Fox ahead of his new documentary Still, get a jaw-dropping new look at Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1, revisit The Fugitive at 30, get thrown into the action with Chris Hemsworth on Extraction 2, preview Indiana Jones’ thrilling new chase sequence in Dial Of Destiny, and much, much more. It’s a blockbuster issue not to be missed.