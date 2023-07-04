Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Won’t Have Any ‘Boring’ Scenes: ‘The Movie Is Crackling With Energy,’ Says Seth Rogen – Exclusive Image

Pause any frame from the trailers for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and you’ll see an image filled with artistic flourishes. The animated overhaul of TMNT, directed by The Mitchells Vs The Machines co-director Jeff Rowe and written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, has a visual style all its own – with an energy you might immediately associate with the Spider-Verse movies, but bearing a distinctive scratchy, scrawly pencil style. Channelling both the sketchy, lo-fi energy of the original off-beat Turtles comics, and the youthful exuberance of its central quartet of characters, Mutant Mayhem has been imagined as a lead-on-paper doodle come to vivid life.

The result should be another animated movie this summer that pushes the art form in a new direction. “The film itself is permeated with this teenage energy – where you don’t stay in the lines, and you’re pushing harder on the stuff that you like, and you’re impressionably scribbling in the background,” Rogen tells Empire. And once they saw what was possible visually, it upped their writing game too. “We started to write to the animation style,” he says. “It needed to capture that – we can never have boring scenes, because the movie itself just seems to be crackling with energy.”