The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Take On Superfly In New Mutant Mayhem Trailer

But the new trailer for Seth Rogen and Jeff Rowe ’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is a reminder that we’ve been missing one very big, very obvious thing. It’s right there in the name. Before they’re turtles, or ninjas, or mutants, they’re teenagers – and Mutant Mayhem looks like it’ll go big on the coming-of-age of four subterranean dorks, as well as eye-popping post- Into the Spider-Verse animation. Watch the new trailer here:

Keen to venture out from the dank underground hovel they call home (and also dojo) and see what adventures the surface world holds for them, the four brothers head onto the surface. As they come out of their shells and make friends with April (Ayo Edebiri from Big Mouth and The Bear), the turtles discover that they’re not actually the only freaky mutant animals around: when they go on the hunt for mysterious Superfly (voiced by Ice Cube) they find out that the streets of New York are going to become a battleground between humans and the superintelligent animals. “Humans are never gonna like us,” says Superfly, “so we’re gonna let the mutants rule the Earth.” X-Men vibes, anyone?