Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Could Return In James Gunn’s DCU After All

Or, maybe not. In an interview with Comicbook.com (conducted prior to the strikes), Gadot teased something almightily intriguing. “I love portraying Wonder Woman,” she told the site while promoting Heart Of Stone . “It’s so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we’re gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together.” How’s about that. If Gadot has heard right (and frankly, sources don’t come much better than Diana Prince herself), she’s not hung up the Lasso Of Truth just yet, and there’s hope for a threequel. Whether Jenkins is involved too remains to be seen – though the notion of Gadot developing the project with Gunn and Safran might indicate otherwise.

While the exact plan for the post-Flash DC Universe remains somewhat murky in regards to what is and isn’t now considered canon, it would make sense for Gadot’s Wonder Woman to continue on. Not only did she have a pivotal cameo in Shazam! Fury Of The Gods earlier this year, but she also popped up in The Flash too – even though, by all reports, she was done donning the gold tiara. Frankly, it would have been a strange end to her tenure, not getting a third film while also popping up in minor roles across the rest of the DCEU. With the writers’ strike ongoing, probably don’t expect more updates on this any time soon – but for all the Amazonians out there, it does look like there’ll be hope for Diana’s next adventure. And that’s the lasso-approved truth.