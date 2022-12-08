Wonder Woman 3 On Hold At DC Studios

Though it looked like a third Wonder Woman movie was progressing along (if a little slowly), it appears that the project is now on hold and may not happen at all under the new regime at Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Studios. According to The Hollywood Reporter director Patty Jenkins' latest treatment for the potential new film has been given the thumbs down by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Gunn and Safran, who took over on 1 November at the freshly retitled DC Studios, have apparently been away on a retreat figuring out their plans for the future of the comic book world owned by Warners and are ready to start letting creators and studio executives know how they wish to proceed.

And from the looks of this, that does not include Jenkins and Gal Gadot's incarnation of Wonder Woman, at least how Jenkins and Geoff Johns had written it. Which is not to say that Gadot won't suit up again as the heroic character, just that Gunn and Safran appear to be leaning away from the Zack Snyder-constructed set of characters.

That could also point to a curtailing of Henry Cavill's time as Superman (again, despite apparent forward movement) and cancelling plans for a Black Adam sequel, even as that film's team launches a stealth PR campaign to argue that the first film was profitable, with hopes of another main outing and potential spin-off. Gunn, who has been responsive to fans on twitter about some DC matters since he took the gig, has yet to comment, nor do we necessarily expect him to talk about this openly.

The main point is, we don't yet know what form Gunn and Safran's new DC will take, but they are certainly aiming to put their stamp on it. Which could very well mean a new direction for Wonder Woman, Supes and more.