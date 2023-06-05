The Flash’s Andy Muschietti Reportedly Directing The Brave And The Bold

His current DC movie, The Flash, hits cinemas next week. But from the sounds of a report by One Take News, director Andy Muschietti is sticking with Warner Bros. comicbook universe. He's apparently going to be tackling Batman tale The Brave And The Bold.

Announced last year by James Gunn as part of his first run as co-CEO of DC Studios, The Brave And The Bold will follow Damian Wayne, who is Batman’s actual son, who we didn’t know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. "He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He’s a little son of a bitch," Gunn said of the character. "He’s my favorite Robin, based on the Grant Morrison comic books run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

From the sounds of it, the new movie will introduce more of the Batfamily to the live-action sphere than has seen before.

Muschietti's been receiving positive word on The Flash, including from Gunn himself, but we'll still wait and see whether this is confirmed or denied by the CEO/filmmaker.

And it's not like Muschietti doesn't have some Bat-experience. The Flash features two versions (at least as far as we know), with Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's takes on the character both involved to varying degrees.