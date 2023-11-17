Empire Podcast #591: Rachel Zegler & Tom Blyth, Lily Gladstone, Tom Hiddleston

Can you tell the SAG-AFTRA strike is over after several long months, folks? We sure can, because the Empire Podcast this week was besieged by big-name Hollywood actor-types, all keen to appear on the podcast after months of walking up and down outside studios with picket signs. First up, the wonderful Rachel Zegler returns to the pod to talk to Sophie Butcher about starring in the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad Of Songbirds And Snakes, and brings her British co-star, Tom Blyth, with her. Then, John Nugent sits down on Zoom for an engrossing chat about Killers Of The Flower Moon and the history surrounding it and the Osage people with that film's breakout star, Lily Gladstone. And then, because it's British Actors Named Tom Week, apparently, the one and only Tom Hiddleston — Loki himself — returns to the pod for a chat with Chris Hewitt about the triumphant final episode of season 2 of Loki. Now, bear in mind, this is a lengthy excerpt from our spoiler special interview (which is available now in full, fact fans), so do not listen to it until you've seen Loki s2. So we've placed it right at the end of the pod (1:45:16.00 — 2:01:42.00, to be precise-ish) for the spoiler-averse.