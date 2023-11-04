Empire Podcast #589: Emma Seligman, Kitty Green, Patrick Stewart

Blimey, it's another cracking line-up on this week's Empire Podcast, as first Sophie Butcher chats with Bottoms director Emma Seligman about female fight clubs and improv; Chris Hewitt talks to The Royal Hotel director, Kitty Green, about her excellent drama set in the Australian Outback (and yes, there's a question about snakes); and finally there's an excerpt from Chris' interview with the legendary Sir Patrick Stewart, who talks about writing his memoir, Making It So. (The full version of this interview will be up soon, folks!)

Then, using Star Trek-esque technology, Chris beams into the podbooth this week and is joined by Helen O'Hara, James Dyer, and the aforementioned Sophie Butcher as they pay a fond tribute to the great Matthew Perry, get given a chance to wave a magic wand in the direction of Marvel Studios, discuss the week's movie news, and review The Royal Hotel, How To Have Sex, Nyad, Pain Hustlers, and Bottoms. It's a packed show, and has more Friends quotes than you could shake a copy of Ms Chanandler Bong's TV Guide at. Enjoy.

TIMESTAMPS (approx. timings)

Intro/Matthew Perry/MCU: 0:00.00 — 28:44.00

Emma Seligman: 28:44.01 — 44:31.00

Movie News: 44:31.01 – 58:06.00

Kitty Green: 58:06.00 – 1:15:56.00

Reviews: 1:15:56.01 – 1:35:21.00

Patrick Stewart Excerpt: 1:35:22.00 – 1:47:49.00