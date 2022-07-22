  1. Home
  2. TV Series
  3. Reviews

Better Call Saul: Season 6 Review

Better Call Saul – Season 6
People:
Rhea Seehorn
Patrick Fabian
Bob Odenkirk
Jonathan Banks
Giancarlo Esposito
As public defender Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) completes his transformation into dodgy lawyer-for-hire Saul, his wife Kim (Rhea Seehorn) hatches a plan to ruin former colleague Howard (Patrick Fabian). Meanwhile, poor Nacho (Michael Mando) takes the blame for the raid on Lalo (Tony Dalton), who pretends to be dead so he can plot his revenge on Gus (Giancarlo Esposito).
by Boyd Hilton |
Posted

Episodes viewed: 9 of 13

Streaming on: Netflix

Better Call Saul loves a disorienting cold open. A couple of elderly cyclists in shell-suits riding round their neighbourhood complaining about the gaudy red colour of a newly painted house. A steady pan across a scrubby wilderness alighting on a seemingly random bit of weed, and a bloody sliver of broken glass. The meticulous creation of a sculpture made of lucite. Throughout all these beautiful vignettes, we’re thinking, “What the hell does any of this have to do with Jimmy and Kim and Nacho and Lalo and Mike and Gus?” Eventually the details are pieced together and by the end of each episode, their wider significance becomes clear.

This narrative trickery works brilliantly because the whole show is built around puzzles: Why does Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) become Saul? What happens to Kim (Rhea Seehorn) that she’s never mentioned in parent show Breaking Bad? How does Jimmy/Saul extricate himself from… everything? And why will Jimmy/Saul turn into Gene who works in a Cinnabon in Omaha, Nebraska?

Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk are in a league of their own.

The show’s final season also underlines how the show has melded genres so effectively. It’s part legal/relationship drama following Jimmy/Saul and wife Kim’s careers and life together, and part crime thriller tracing Jimmy’s tragic involvement with “connected” types Lalo (Tony Dalton), Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and Mike (Jonathan Banks). The mid-season finale weaves those strands together spectacularly, ending with a stunning act of violence committed by the psychopathic Lalo in Jimmy and Kim’s home. The ramifications of that moment become spectacularly clear in the next two episodes, the first of which is a masterpiece of sustained tension told almost in real time; while the second slows down to delve as deep as it ever has into the core characters.

This episode’s opening montage of Saul and Kim trying to get on with their lives, set to Harry Nilsson’s song ‘Perfect Day’, is a work of art. Witness the cut from Jimmy mopping up his red marinara sauce at lunch to Mike wiping rivulets of blood from their floorboards. The ensuing confrontation between Kim and Jimmy, brutally exposing the raw truth at the heart of their relationship, is as scary as the gruesome fight between Gus and Lalo. But the stakes here are even higher, because they’re soulmates, and we’re rooting for them to the bitter end.

For a show set in a world so steeped in crime and violence, it’s startling just how calamitous an impact these plot developments are having. Because it was all fun and games until someone got hurt. And now Kim’s guilt is corroding everything for her. Jimmy is desperately trying to convince himself, as much as Kim, that they can get over it. But Kim knows the truth. “Together we’re poison,” she says. Rhea Seehorn and Bob Odenkirk are in a league of their own in that scene — as is this whole stupendous series.

As it nears its climax, and we ponder not if but how they’ll stick the landing, Better Call Saul’s steady rise to the giddy heights of all-time classic television drama feels inexorable.

Related Articles

Midnight Mass

The 50 Best TV Shows On Netflix UK

TV Series |

Better Call Saul: Season 5

Bob Odenkirk Promises An ‘Amazing Ending’ For Better Call Saul’s Final Season – Exclusive

TV Series |

Empire – April 2022 cover crop

Empire Issue Preview: Moon Knight, Doctor Strange 2, Bob Odenkirk, Peacemaker, Ambulance

Movies |

Bob Odenkirk – Empire / Dylan Coulter

Bob Odenkirk Is Back, And He Wants To Make Nobody 2 – Exclusive

Movies |

I May Destroy You

The Best TV Shows Of 2020

TV Series |

Nobody

Nobody Trailer: Bob Odenkirk Is Breaking Badass In The Action Thriller

Movies |

Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga

Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga And More Join The Hawkeye Disney+ Series

Movies |

Jessica Chastain, Edgar Ramirez

Jessica Chastain And Edgar Ramirez Starring In Losing Clementine

Movies |

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us