Rhea Seehorn To Lead Vince Gilligan’s Next TV Series

If the end of Better Call Saul left you sorry that we won't see Rhea Seehorn speaking dialogue written by Vince Gilligan, we've got some great news — she's on to star in his mysterious new TV series.

Those who are fans of Seehorn and/or Gilligan, which between pretty much includes everyone with a pulse at this point will also be happy to know that Apple has handed out a two-season order for the series, which means we're guaranteed more of Seehorn's superb acting and Gilligan's meticulous world-and-character-building.

Actual concrete plot details are being kept quiet for now, though Deadline has heard it'll be "set in our world while putting a tweak on it, bending reality and focusing on people and exploring the human condition in an unexpected, surprising way." It's being compared to The Twilight Zone, though this will be a more grounded show.

"After fifteen years, I figured it was time to take a break from writing antiheroes… and who’s more heroic than the brilliant Rhea Seehorn? It’s long past time she had her own show, and I feel lucky to get to work on it with her," said Gilligan. "And what nice symmetry to be reunited with Zack Van Amburg, Jamie Erlicht and Chris Parnell! Jamie and Zack were the first two people to say yes to Breaking Bad all those years ago. They’ve built a great team at Apple, and my wonderful, long-time partners at Sony Pictures Television and I are excited to be in business with them."

Can this be on TV now? Now? How about now?