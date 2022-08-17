Bob Odenkirk Shares Emotional Thank You Video After Better Call Saul Finale

It’s been a long old road for Saul Goodman. First introduced to us 13 years ago in the second season of Breaking Bad , Bob Odenkirk ’s hustling lawyer quickly became a fan favourite who stuck around for the rest of Vince Gilligan ’s meth-myth crime saga. And then came Better Call Saul – a smaller, more idiosyncratic spin-off series that put Odenkirk’s character at the centre of his own stellar character drama, set both before and after its parent show. Now, after six mega-acclaimed series, the show has come to a close – and Odenkirk has shared a sweet online video marking the end of an era as he leaves Saul, aka Slippin’ Jimmy McGill, behind.

“Everybody’s been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul. And I’m not good answering the question, because it’s frankly hard for me to look at that experience – and even at that character – too closely. It’s too many moving parts, and they fit together too beautifully, and it’s a mystery to me how it even happened,” Odenkirk admits, before going on to thank the show’s creators, his collaborators, and the viewers. “The fans, thanks for giving us a chance. Because we came out of maybe a lot of people’s most favourite show ever, and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show. But we weren’t. We were given a chance, and hopefully we made the most of it.” He even acknowledged the show was “a little slow at times,” adding, “but in the end, if you paid attention it was about big, big things inside people.”