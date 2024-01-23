Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Trailer Sends In The Clones For One Last Fight

Buckle up, Bad Batch fans – this is the final ride. As revealed at Star Wars Celebration in 2023, the latest animated series in the galaxy far, far away is about to draw to a close with a third and final season. But if the trailer is anything to go by, it won’t be ending with a whimper – there’s major bang to be found in this first look at Clone Force 99’s swan-song, pitching our heroes into the dark heart of the Empire on a rescue mission. Take a look here:

By the looks of things, this could be the strongest season of The Bad Batch yet – with Omega captured by the Empire, and her clone brothers attempting to break her out. Plus, we have a glimpse at the return of Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, a flash of Cad Bane, and voiceover courtesy of the ominous tones of Emperor Palpatine himself. And was that… Asajj Ventress? With a yellow lightsaber? And more importantly, hair?! This’ll be the first time we’ve seen Ventress on screen since The Clone Wars, and looks to follow her evolution in novel Dark Disciple.