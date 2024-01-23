Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Trailer Sends In The Clones For One Last Fight

Buckle up, Bad Batch fans – this is the final ride. As revealed at Star Wars Celebration in 2023, the latest animated series in the galaxy far, far away is about to draw to a close with a third and final season. But if the trailer is anything to go by, it won’t be ending with a whimper – there’s major bang to be found in this first look at Clone Force 99’s swan-song, pitching our heroes into the dark heart of the Empire on a rescue mission. Take a look here:
By the looks of things, this could be the strongest season of The Bad Batch yet – with Omega captured by the Empire, and her clone brothers attempting to break her out. Plus, we have a glimpse at the return of Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, a flash of Cad Bane, and voiceover courtesy of the ominous tones of Emperor Palpatine himself. And was that… Asajj Ventress? With a yellow lightsaber? And more importantly, hair?! This’ll be the first time we’ve seen Ventress on screen since The Clone Wars, and looks to follow her evolution in novel Dark Disciple.
Most excitingly, we’ll be able to get stuck into The Bad Batch in just one month’s time – the season begins streaming on Disney+ on 21 February, with a three-episode drop. Get ready for the beginning of the end.