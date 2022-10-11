The Best Blu-ray Steelbooks

In a world of streaming and digital downloads, it’s comforting to know that there are still plenty of people out there who can appreciate the importance of owning a physical item. This is especially true for film enthusiasts – the personal connections we hold with movies are something to be celebrated and cherished.

While simply owning a standard DVD, Blu-ray or 4K UHD of a beloved film is good enough for many, there are those, ourselves included, who can’t help but want more – and that ‘more’ is available, thankfully, in the form of some incredible Steelbooks.

Steelbooks come in all shapes and sizes. Some editions are simple, like the Amazon exclusives – a Blu-ray or 4K UHD disc wrapped in a metal case, emblazoned with some beautiful artwork. Though, even these can be diverse, with special editions, like the collaborations between Zavvi and arthouse Mondo, rethinking iconic movie artwork in all-new ways.

The best Steelbooks in the Prime Early Access Sale:

Some Steelbooks strive to please the true collectors and film enthusiasts. Arrow Videos can always be relied on to deliver a stunning cult classic, with a case featuring stunning artwork and discs loaded with bonus material.

Likewise, Titans Of Cult specialise in creating true celebrations of some of cinema’s greatest achievements, offering pretty-as-hell Steelbooks alongside grin-inducing collectable and limited edition memorabilia.

To help you build up an incredible movie library, we’ve collected up some of our favourite Steelbook editions from around the web. It’s a list of both released and upcoming movie editions - don’t forget to check back regularly, as we’ll be updating the list as more special, limited and collectable editions are released.

If you're looking to stay up-to-date with all that the world of film has to offer, make sure to check in on Empire's Blu-ray and Digital release schedule, which will guide you through the next two months of unmissable cinema.

Gallery The Best Steelbooks 1 of 13 Jordan Peele's acclaimed social commentary and horror-thriller flick Get Out is getting thoroughly spoilt with this individually numbered limited edition release. In addition to a 4K UHD version of the original motion pictures, this set includes collector folders, TSA ID card, bingo card, 28-page photo book, art cars, character cards, strut display and more besides. 2 of 13 With this celebration of Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World, 'Everything Sux'. On top of the vivid case, this set includes a Sex Bob-omb pin and four fake movie posters. On the disc, you'll find BTS features, commentaries and an Adult Swim animation. 3 of 13 CREDIT: Zavvi Disney's original animation take of the Chinese legend hit cinemas in 1998. Now it comes to Steelbook and includes a suitably epic number of featurettes and special features. 4 of 13 With the return of Neo in The Matrix 4, what better time to celebrate the original release? Titans Of Cult provide the best way of doing so - a 4K UHD release with Steelbook, magnet and pin. 5 of 13 Lana Wachowski's fourth instalment in The Matrix series is coming to 4K UHD with an exclusive steelbook available only through Amazon. 6 of 13 CREDIT: Zavvi This might just be the ultimate collector's edition for those who appreciate the quality, spectacle and influence of Mamoru Oshii's 1995 anime feature film. In addition to a 4K restoration, the set includes three new featurettes, six art cards and an all-new GITS poster. 7 of 13 The MonsterVerse Steelbook Collection brings together Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King Of The Monsters and Godzilla Vs. Kong with some stunning artwork. 8 of 13 CREDIT: Amazon With this Steelbook, you're getting more than just Bong Joon Ho's Oscar-winning and genre-defying Parasite. As well as a 4K UHD and Blu-ray version of the movie, this edition includes a black and white cut. This monochromatic twist has a significant effect on the tone of the movie. 9 of 13 CREDIT: Amazon There was never any doubt that Christopher Nolan's latest mind-bending palindromic feature film was always going to get a metal-clad release. This particular 4K UHD Steelbook is an Amazon exclusive. 10 of 13 Mondo works its arty magic on the penultimate instalment of the Avengers Infinity Saga. 11 of 13 The latest in the Saw franchise, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, gets a twisted neon-pink celebration with this 4K UHD Steelbook. 12 of 13 This Steelbook is exclusive to Zavvi and, on top of having a lovely case, gives the lucky owner a chance to see Alfred Hitchcock's classic voyeuristic mystery-thriller in 4K resolution. 13 of 13 CREDIT: Amazon The upcoming sequel, Space Jam: A New Legacy, has got a lot of people nostalgic for the original nineties time travel adventure. Such feelings are indulged by Titans Of Cult with this Steelbook, which includes the original movie in 4K UHD, an enamel pin and some vinyl stickers.

Are you a collector?

Just like steelbooks, vinyl LPs are an excellent way of celebrating, immortalising and actually owning media in an increasingly digital world. Read Empire's roundup of the best movie soundtrack LPs here.

READ MORE: The Best Board Games