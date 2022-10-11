The Best Board Games

CREDIT: Zatu Games

Escape The Dark Sector has players confined to the detention block of a deep-space station. But not for long, for there's a breakout afoot. You'll have to make the most of the tools, weaponry and gadgetry found along the way, using them and your wits to avert detection, confrontation and an untimely death. The game mixes traditional tabletop gameplay with chapter cards to ensure that play is always fresh and diverse. It's a masterwork of atmosphere and storytelling. Players: 1-4Playtime: 20-60 mins