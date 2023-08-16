Warrior Nun Returning As Movie Trilogy After Netflix Cancellation

Listen up, Nun-heads. (By which we mean, fans of Warrior Nun – not the good people of Nunhead.) The news you’ve been waiting for is finally here. A few months ago, it was revealed that the beloved Netflix fantasy series would be revived, after being unceremoniously axed by the streamer following Season 2. The question was, how? And where?

Now we have answers – though, more for the first question than the second. And the good news is, Warrior Nun will be back in movie form. And that’s not all – it’s going to be a trilogy. So, three brand new Warrior Nun movies are on the way. The news was revealed by executive producer Dean English, who released a statement and shared a video confirming the news. “I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three,” he said.

English also hinted at more to come from there, that he’s unable to discuss right now. “One thing we need to touch on involves the strike in Hollywood involving actors and writers. And it's due to that that we cannot make any announcements today on that front. Some may ask, ‘Does this perhaps infer that there's going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?’ The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future.”