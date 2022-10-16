Ava Is Back In Action For The Warrior Nun Season 2 Trailer

Warrior Nun was one of those surprises that arrived on Netflix in 2020 without as much fanfare as the likes of Stranger Things. Season 2 is finally on its way, and the full trailer is online.

Ava and the Sister-Warriors of the OCS must find a way to defeat the angel, Adriel, as he attempts to build his following into the dominant religion on the planet.

We can expect plenty of what fans love about the show - ancient artifacts, dangerous creatures, secret societies and Alba Baptista being a badass as Ava.

Warrior Nun Season 2 arrives on Netflix on 10 November.

