Warrior Nun Creator Confirms Series Will Return After Netflix Axe

by Tom Nicholson |

Last winter was a bit of a bloodbath over at Netflix. Fate: The Winx Saga, Partner Track, The Imperfects, The Midnight Club, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, Blockbuster, 1899, Inside Job, Uncoupled, The Chair and Sex/Life all bit the dust in the great purge between November and January. Some were mourned more than others.

But the loss of fantasy YA series Warrior Nun – about the secretive Order of the Cruciform Sword, who keep the world safe from demons who are constantly trying to destroy Earth – was felt particularly keenly by its fans. After two seasons – and a pretty wild cliffhanger at the climax of the second, with main character Ava finally admitting she was in love with Sister Beatrice before getting sucked into a portal – Netflix decided the world could do without being protected from demons, and chucked it on the ‘cancelled’ pile.

Its fans never gave up hope of changing Netflix’s mind or finding another home for their fave, though – and after months of campaigning, it looks like the show is coming back after all. Earlier today, showrunner Simon Barry tweeted “Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts - #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!!”