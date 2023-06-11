Vin Diesel Announces April 2025 Release For Fast X Part 2

With Fast X now speeding past $600 million worldwide after a little less than a month on release, official spokes-gravel Vin Diesel has taken to Instagram to thank fans and remind us all that this is just the first of what is planned as at least two, and as recently rumoured by Vin himself, three movies. He announced that Part 2 will drive in on 4 April 2025.

That's a big statement right now, since the ongoing writers' strike means that films such as this are being delayed all over the place as scripts can't be finished. And yes, we'll leave room here for you to make the expected "but [Fast] () movies don't really need scripts!" gag.

Louis Leterrier, who stepped into take over Fast X after Justin Lin departed the project early in shooting is back to direct the next one.

But perhaps more interesting in Diesel's latest social media pronouncement is his praise for Jason Momoa, who plays the flamboyant, vengeful Dante in the latest film. Following chatter that Diesel had been unhappy with how over the top Momoa took the character, worried it had hurt reactions (even though many reviews praised it), it now appears he's more quickly looking to put out cyber-fires. "I love how expressive and collaborative all of the actors in our franchise feel coming into the World’s Saga," he says. "Jason wanted to try something totally unique and special and ended up creating a scene stealing character that the world won’t forget."

This brings to mind his beef with Dwayne Johnson, which both actors are now trying to say has been squashed, with The Rock taking to his own social media channels to announce a new solo movie for Luke Hobbs to tie in with the next Fast film.