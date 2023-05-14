Vin Diesel Hints At Extra Fast & Furious Movie For Finale Trilogy

The Fast & Furious team had a promotional stop in Rome just before the weekend, with Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez and more chatting to the press. Diesel, asked about the future of the franchise by Fandango's Nan Perez, let slip that we could well see one more extra movie on top of the two-parter originally planned to wrap up the movies.

Yes, as most people are aware, incoming entry Fast X is the first part of two movies that will (apparently) see the end of the main Fast story.

But in answering Perez' question, Diesel hinted that we might be in for one more movie on top of the two. “As filmmakers, you want to allow people to enjoy the film without tipping the hat too much," he said. "I can say this. Going into making this movie, the studio had asked if this could be a two-parter. And after the studio saw this, part one, they said, could you make Fast X, the finale, a trilogy?”

Diesel, of course, despite his powerful presence as producer and star, doesn't quite have the final say, and we'd wait until the initial box office returns are in for Fast X before speculating, but you just know Universal would love to find a way to squeeze more out of its most successful franchise.