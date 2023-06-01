Dwayne Johnson Returning For New Solo Fast & Furious Spin-Off

Grab your funderwear… because Luke Hobbs, and the man who plays him (that would be Dwayne Johnson in case you were unaware) is back back back for a new Fast & Furious spin-off movie.

The news is not all that surprising, since — spoiler alert in case you haven't watched Fast X – the lawman returned for a post-credits sting scene, drawn into a trap by Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) as revenge for Hobbs' part in offing Dante's drug kingpin father in Fast Five.

Yet it would appear that the beef between Vin Diesel over on-set behaviour has well and truly been thrown on a barbecue and served with a cold Corona, despite Johnson publicly saying he'd never return to the franchise in 2021.

Johnson confirmed the news in a twitter video you can see below:

The new film has veteran Fast writer Chris Morgan figuring out the OTT macho dialogue and ways for things to explode, but few details have been revealed beyond that. It's not, though, expected to be a sequel to 2019's Hobbs & Shaw, which co-starred Jason Statham, instead serving as a bridge between Fast X and Fast X Part II (or whatever the next movie ends up titled). From the sounds of it, Momoa's character will be involved.